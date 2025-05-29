Firehawk Aerospace Secures Strategic Land And Federal Investment To Accelerate U.S. Energetics And Propulsion Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The initiative includes the transfer of 320 acres of strategically located land near Fort Sill, Oklahoma and a $22 million state and federal funding package for the construction of a new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility, test infrastructure and specialized manufacturing equipment.

"Oklahoma is open for business, and today's announcement proves it," said Gov. Kevin Stitt. "By expanding solid and hybrid rocket motor production here in our state, we are doing our part to strengthen the nation's defense forces and the shield of missile defense. This new facility, located near Fort Sill, the home of Army artillery, will leverage the most advanced additive manufacturing technology to propel the industry base into a new era. This effort is about securing our nation, creating high-tech jobs, and showing that Oklahoma stands ready to lead in building the capabilities that keep America safe."

"This is a strategic investment in the future of U.S. energetics and propulsion capacity," said Will Edwards, Co-founder and CEO of Firehawk. "It will enable us to produce the advanced energetics needed to replenish the U.S. arsenal, restore stockpiles, and sustain any fight. We're deeply grateful to Governor Stitt, Congressman Cole, Senator Mullin and the State of Oklahoma for their vision and support. Together, we'll build infrastructure to turn innovation into combat-ready capability - rapidly, efficiently and with scale at its core."

"This moment marks a pivotal moment for Oklahoma," said Dr. Krista Ratliff, president and CEO of the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Development Trust Authority. "We are showing the nation that Oklahoma is ready to lead and support the next generation of defense manufacturing. We're building a bridge between national security priorities and local opportunity right here in Lawton Fort Sill, Oklahoma."

This initiative represents a significant advancement in critical defense technology infrastructure, accelerating the transition of next-generation energetics from research and development to full-scale production. Moreover, the investment for the high-throughput manufacturing facility is expected to deliver capabilities traditionally associated with very large government programs, but at a fraction of the cost.

Groundbreaking for the new location is expected during Summer 2025. Firehawk is committed to strengthening the U.S. supply of critical energetics and enabling the rapid restoration of the nation's arsenal in response to emerging threats.

About Firehawk Aerospace

Firehawk Aerospace develops and manufactures advanced energetics systems that are safer, more affordable, and rapidly scalable for defense and national security applications. Firehawk designs and manufactures its products at its Dallas headquarters and performs static fire and flight tests at two facilities in West Texas, including a 30-square-mile launch range. For more information, visit .

Media Inquiries

Sandra Perez

[email protected]

SOURCE Firehawk Aerospace