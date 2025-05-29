Opportunities In The Global Vitamins And Dietary Supplements Sector 2025: Market To Reach $188.7 Billion By 2029, Driven By Asia-Pacific Dominance And Rising Health Awareness In The Americas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thanks to the popularity of supplements in China, Asia-Pacific was the leading region in terms of value, accounting for a share of 46.1%. Increasing health consciousness and premiumization will enable the Americas region to register the fastest CAGR at 6.9% during 2024-29.

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Sector 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vitamins and dietary supplements sector was valued at $138.2 billion in 2024 and will reach $188.7 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Thanks to the popularity of supplements in China, Asia-Pacific was the leading region in terms of value, accounting for a share of 46.1%. Increasing health consciousness and premiumization will enable the Americas region to register the fastest CAGR at 6.9% during 2024-29. The top five companies accounted for a combined value share of 12.6% in 2024. Traditional retail was the leading distribution channel globally for vitamins and dietary supplements in 2024, with a value share of 37.7%.

Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, and labeling. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

Key Highlights



Consumers are increasingly recognizing the link between diet and overall health. This growing awareness is leading to a greater emphasis on incorporating vitamins and minerals into daily routines, significantly contributing to the sector's growth.

The digitalization of shopping platforms supports health-conscious consumers in making more informed, health-driven choices. Ecommerce extends the market reach of dietary supplements by making them accessible to a broader audience.

Plant-based and natural ingredients are becoming increasingly important as consumers seek nutritious choices. The dietary supplements category held a value share of 67.9% in the global vitamins and dietary supplements sector in 2024, while the vitamins and minerals category accounted for a 32.1% share.

Scope



Global snapshot: Includes executive summary, current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, and labeling. The section also touches on the key growth enablers and inhibitors for the vitamins and dietary supplements sector.

Sector snapshot: The analysis provides a global overview, along with regional and category-level data and analysis. It also includes regional overview across five regions-Americas, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Western Europe-highlighting sector size and evolution, value and volume shares by category, and growth drivers for each region.

Consumer trends: Provides an overview of evolving consumer trends, supported by the analyst's in-house consumer surveys, and product examples.

Country deep-dive: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure. Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2024-29, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the outlook for each region.

Competitive environment and brand shares: Provides an overview of the leading companies and brands at global and regional levels. Market shares of brands and private labels in each region are also detailed.

Distribution overview: Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global vitamins and dietary supplements sector in 2024. It covers modern retail, traditional retail, specialist retail, direct sellers, cash and carriers and warehouse clubs, and others. Select industry metrics: The section provides topline statistics and analysis for different alternate datasets, such as patent filings, job analytics, and deals in 2024.

Reasons to Buy



Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Key Topics Covered:

Global Snapshot



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Enablers and Inhibitors Sector Snapshot

Global Overview



Regional Overview

Consumer Trends

Country Deep Dive Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region

Americas



US

Brazil Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific



Malaysia

South Korea Regional Overview

Eastern Europe



Slovakia

Hungary Regional Overview

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

South Africa Regional Overview

Western Europe



UK

Spain Regional Overview

Competitive Environment



Competitive Landscape - Sector Analysis Competitive Landscape - Category Analysis

Distribution Overview



Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals Appendix

Companies Featured



Amway Corporation

Nestle

Haleon

Bayer Group

Herbalife International

Dr Willmar Schwabe

BYHEALTH Sanofi-Aventis Groupe

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900