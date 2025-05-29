Yale Hosts Ivy Future Of Pakistan Conference With Ambassador Siddiqui Among Top Diplomatic Voices

CT, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Ivy Future of Pakistan Conference at Yale University convened students from Ivy League institutions, including Harvard, Cornell, and Princeton, alongside senior academics, emerging policymakers, and ambassadorial voices to explore Pakistan's role in global diplomacy and the Pakistani diaspora's contributions to U.S. society. The event featured an address by former Pakistan Ambassador to the United States, Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, and a panel of leading foreign policy experts discussing major shifts in global diplomacy and U.S. foreign policy.In his comments, Ambassador Siddiqui offered a macro view of global diplomacy through the lens of US foreign policy goals, particularly in the context of the second tenure of President Trump and the return of the 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) doctrine. Siddiqui outlined a pragmatic roadmap for how countries can engage with the US by aligning their foreign policy goals with the pillars of the MAGA, particularly around driving prosperity and enabling growth.In the context of Pakistan, Siddiqui stressed that the country must frame its diplomatic engagement around tangible contributions, including supply-chain partnerships and continued cooperation in counterterrorism, which remain essential to the broader bilateral equation.Addressing the audience, Ambassador Siddiqui called for greater representation of Pakistani Americans in U.S. public institutions. He acknowledged significant progress, citing the election of Pakistani Americans as mayors and state senators in recent years, but stressed that sustained engagement is critical.“This isn't about advancing Pakistan's interests-it's about American citizens of Pakistani heritage securing a voice in the decisions that shape their lives,” Siddiqui said.The conference served as a platform for meaningful dialogue on governance, diplomacy, and a milestone in fostering dialogue on Pakistan's role in global affairs and the diaspora's contributions to U.S. society.

