Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size To Reach USD 430 Billion By 2032, Grow At A CAGR Of 5.1% From 2025 To 2032

Carbonated Drinks Market

Carbonated Drinks Market was valued at USD 289 billion in 2024. to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 430 billion by 2032.

- Navneet KaurSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stellar Market Research published that the Global Carbonated Drinks Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 % in the period to 2025 to 2032. The rise of on-the-go lifestyles, and urbanization is a major trend driving the growth of the Carbonated Drinks Market. North America had the largest market segment share of 30-35% of the total Global Carbonated Drinks Market.Carbonated Drinks Market was valued at USD 289 billion in 2024, reaching nearly USD 430 billion by 2032. Carbonated beverages are colas, flavored sodas, flavored sparkling waters, and functional carbonated drinks. The segment growth comes from consumer demand for healthy drinks, low- or reduced-sugar drinks, naturally flavored drinks, and the rising interest in functional sodas and craft sodas / carbonated drinks. North America's growth is more than APAC and Europe, partly due to urbanization and higher personal incomes in the APAC region. The traditional areas of carbonated beverages and soft drinks continue to see focus on sustainability, innovation, and improved packaging.Emerging Trends in the Carbonated Drinks MarketThe carbonated beverages category reveals new trends with the growing uptake of lower sugar and naturally sweetened beverages for health-conscious consumers. The on-trend emergence of functional beverages containing vitamins or probiotics appears to be on the rise, along with plant-based advantage and clean labels. Premium offerings of craft sodas, including various flavour combinations, sustainable packaging, and exciting additional ethnic flavour extensions in niche markets, will grow beverage categories and maintain consumers' interest. The rapid growth of digital marketing and sampling to consumers (direct to consumer) and offerings of sparkling beverages containing alcohol, such as hard seltzers, will help spark growth in this space.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:Significant Developments in the Global Sector: Trends and Opportunities in the MarketThe climate of the global market for carbonated soft drinks is changing considerably as consumers' preference for healthier, low-sugar, and functional beverages, including beverages with vitamins and/or probiotics. Innovative packaging is enabling a revival of flavored premium and craft sodas; however, healthier choices in drinks and sustainable packaging have changed the game for carbonated drinks. Technological advancement and online distribution of beverages are radicalizing the industry landscape. Markets in developing nations will provide new opportunities for innovative beverages, product and line extension, including plant-based and organic drinks, and partnerships for product premiumization and greater reach to consumers.Carbonated Drinks Market Segmentation Reveals Rising Demand for Low-Calorie and Sparkling Water AlternativesThe carbonated beverage industry includes primarily regular carbonated beverages, led by Coca-Cola and Pepsi. With these brands controlling the regular carbonated beverage market, they will continue to dominate shares of the carbonated beverage market through to 2032. The low-calorie carbonated beverage sector is moving quickly, driven by health behaviours rising and new products that either lower sugar or use sugar alternatives. The sparkling water market is on the ascent as consumers look for lower calories and a refreshing beverage, aided by carbonated sparkling waters that contain natural flavorings. The energy drink sector is booming, and considering the younger consumer is attracted to lower sugar and function-led beverage energy drink products. The fruit-based carbonated beverage category, mainly fruit flavored, is vibrant, especially fruit carbonated beverage products that are often not fruit flavored at all but carbonated in an exciting beverage group.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:North America Leads Global Carbonated Drinks Market, Driven by High Consumption and Strong Brand PresenceNorth America (especially the United States) is the highest consumer of carbonated soft drinks due to both the amount consumed and the per capita consumption of 45 gallons per person per year. The United States carbonated soft drink market is projected to be worth nearly $94 billion in 2024, which is almost 30% of the global market. With the presence of banner brands such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo and their many products, demand, sales volumes, and consumption continue to grow until even with rising public health and wellness concerns.The Asia Pacific region is the world's second-largest area for the carbonated soft drink market. With more than 4.5 billion people in the region, an increasing number of individuals earning disposable incomes growing at an annual rate of 6-8 percent, and an enormous youth population, the demand for carbonated soft drinks is growing. The well-established retail and e-commerce market channels are enabling deeper market penetration through urbanization and with significant growth potential and further expansions. While the Asia Pacific region is the second largest market for carbonated drinks, it is by far the fastest growing region in the world.Intense Competition Shapes Carbonated Drinks Market as Leading Brands Innovate to Capture Growing Consumer DemandThe Coca-Cola Company: The $5.1 billion acquisition of Costa Coffee from Whitbread clearly illustrates Coca-Cola's move into the global coffee market, increasing the number of products it can source beyond traditional soft drinks.PepsiCo, Inc.: Pepsi took advantage of the energy drink segment by buying Rockstar Energy for roughly $3.85 billion.Monster Beverage Corporation: Coca-Cola's acquisition of Monster Beverage for $2.15 billion, paired with transferring its energy drinks brands to Monster, meant it was able to consolidate its energy drink lines while expanding its portfolio of beverages.Related Reports:Electrolyte Drinks Market:Soft Drinks Market:Sports Nutrition Market:Organic Wine Market:Food Intolerance Products Market:Carbonated Drinks Market Accelerates with Health-Focused Product InnovationsPepsiCo, Inc. extended its rollout of its reformulated Pepsi Zero Sugar throughout North America, which included experience improvements in taste and less sodium.The Coca-Cola Company debuted Coca-Cola Zero Sugar as a new product in many emerging markets in 2023 to address consumers' marketing for new flavor innovations that included both of these colas and coffee.PepsiCo also included new flavor varieties of Dr. Pepper in 2023, including seasonal variants, as well as craft-type variants.About Stellar Market Research:Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. 