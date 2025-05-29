403
Türkiye Stays Fourth Biggest Country in GTFP
(MENAFN) Türkiye holds the position of the fourth largest participant in the Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP) managed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
The country plays a pivotal role in international commerce as a prominent center for exports and imports, serving as a vital link between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
Wiebke Schloemer, IFC Director for Türkiye and Central Asia, shared with a news agency that Türkiye was ranked as the 28th largest exporter worldwide in 2023, a status it has retained into 2024 with a record-breaking export value of USD262 billion.
Schloemer credited this success to industries such as “machinery, mechanical appliances, equipment, and precious stones and metals.”
She also emphasized the leading position of the Turkish automotive industry and noted that “traditional industries like textiles and agriculture continue to thrive, contributing to Türkiye’s robust trade performance.”
She stated, “Global trade serves as a cornerstone of economic growth, enhanced productivity, and job creation,” emphasizing that countries with strong international connections “achieve the most progress in improving living standards.”
According to Schloemer, “In Türkiye, according to a World Bank study, importers and exporters experience higher productivity growth than non-importers or non-exporters.”
She added, “Additional studies show that increased trade openness and export activity in Türkiye have significantly contributed to job creation, particularly in manufacturing and export-oriented sectors, and that firms that trade internationally tend to create more jobs than their domestic-focused counterparts.”
