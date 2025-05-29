Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Korea’s Navy Patrol Aircraft Crash Claims Four Lives

South Korea’s Navy Patrol Aircraft Crash Claims Four Lives


2025-05-29 09:38:14
(MENAFN) A navy patrol plane crashed into a mountain in southeastern South Korea on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of all four uniformed personnel onboard, according to a local news agency.

Authorities recovered the bodies of the victims, which included two commissioned officers and two non-commissioned officers. Some remains showed damage caused by the impact and a subsequent fire.

The crash occurred near Pohang city at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time (0450 GMT). Following the accident, eyewitnesses in the area reported seeing smoke billowing from the mountain.
The downed aircraft was one of eight P-3CK patrol planes currently operating between Pohang and Jeju.

MENAFN29052025000045017169ID1109611639

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search