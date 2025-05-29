Mobilization Rates In Ukraine Decline Compared To Last Year MP
“Mobilization figures are classified information, so I can't disclose specific numbers, but approximately, I can say that after the new edition of the law 'On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization' was adopted, there was a certain surge in mobilization, then it declined somewhat, and for several months now, it has remained stable,” the lawmaker noted.
According to him, the current figures are sufficient to replenish losses within the Defense Forces.
“Objectively, the war has been going on for nearly three and a half years, and people are tired. Of course, we would like the pace of mobilization to be higher. But the current rates are enough to hold the front line and repel the enemy at the current level,” the MP emphasized.Read also: Foreigners serving in Ukrainian army can receive combatant status – Ministry of Defense
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia is mobilizing around 50,000 people per month and offering $10,000 to each contract soldier.
