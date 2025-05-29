Ukrainian Parliament Considering Allowing Men Under 24 To Travel Abroad MP
“This issue is being discussed among MPs, including within our committee. There is a consensus among factions that the situation must be addressed promptly to avoid losing our youth who leave and later cannot return, as restrictions on travel abroad were imposed for men aged 18 to 60 during martial law,” the lawmaker stated.
According to him, there is currently consideration of temporarily easing restrictions on travel abroad for young men studying overseas.
“There is an idea to allow free movement for Ukrainian citizens up to the age of 23 or 24. This would enable students studying abroad to visit Ukraine, see their families, maintain ties with their homeland, and avoid being forced to remain abroad,” he explained.
Venislavskyi emphasized that the issue is extremely sensitive and complex in terms of implementation. It involves the need for clear definitions of age limits and the conditions under which individuals would be allowed to cross the border freely.
"There is an understanding of the need to resolve this issue. I believe that in the short term, the parliament will introduce appropriate legislative initiatives to regulate the situation," the defense committee member added.
As Ukrinform previously reported, in 2024 nearly 1,300 military-eligible academic staff were permitted to travel abroad, and male students can also travel abroad under international programs.
