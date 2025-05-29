Zelensky On Taurus Missiles: We Agreed With Merz Not To Discuss Certain Topics Publicly

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this in an interview with German broadcaster RTL , according to Ukrinform.

"There are some topics we agreed not to discuss publicly. [...] We've had two conversations with the chancellor about Taurus. We're working on this, but I can't provide more details. I gave the chancellor my word, and I will keep it," he said.

He noted that Taurus is only "one of the tools that Ukraine could use, but Taurus alone will not protect any country from Russia."

"You know, to be honest, Taurus is not the only way to stop Russia, Putin. This is not enough. We need Taurus, Patriot. We need to develop this. We need political pressure. We need powerful sanctions packages. We need the unity of Europe and America. Without this, Russia can attack anyone. If we do not strengthen Ukraine, if we do not do this, Russia can attack others," Zelensky said.

He also stressed the importance of increasing and diversifying defense production, financing the Ukrainian defense industry, as well as continuing political and sanctions pressure on Russia.

In this regard, he pointed out the importance of strengthening defense cooperation between Ukraine and Germany.

"I am glad that we will have certain hubs, bilateral production. And this is not only about repairs -- it is about new equipment, new weapons, long-range weapons, drones, missiles. I do not want to go into details, but Ukrainian engineers, our companies are really making progress in developing new technologies. Today we have a funding deficit. We are talking with the German side about a partnership to create certain production lines. We are talking about new technological weapons," he said.

Zelensky also agreed with the statement that there is a certain "chemistry" in his relationship with Merz, noting that there is a good understanding between them.

"I have a feeling that Friedrich and I have a very good relationship, and I am extremely grateful. I know what it means to hold this position right now, and he immediately went to Ukraine and supports Ukraine. These are not just political statements. It's about the fact that he wants to do everything so that Germany supports Ukraine, helps end the war. Therefore, we understand each other very well," he said.

Earlier, Merz stated that supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine remains "within the realm of possibility."

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine