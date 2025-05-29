White House, Congress Urge Trump To Impose New Sanctions On Russia Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) White House officials say Trump still hopes to develop an economic partnership with Russia and sees sanctions as an escalation in tensions with Moscow that could derail hopes of a ceasefire in the three-year-old conflict, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

But his frustration with Putin is genuine and increasingly severe, according to aides. They said he is giving sanctions serious consideration after Russia escalated its attacks in recent days.

"He is always looking at different ways to apply pressure," a senior White House official said. "This is no different. He's always weighing his options."

U.S. officials have prepared new economic sanctions against Russia, including banking and energy measures. They say that sanctions package is ready to implement based on Trump's order.

Trump says Putin playing with fire

One option supported by some Trump advisers would be for the president to embrace, or at least not obstruct, legislation introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal last month that would set a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that buy Russian oil.

Some advisers believe the bill could be useful because it would allow consequential sanctions to go into effect while Trump could in essence tell Putin the sanctions decision was out of his hands.

According to sources cited by Reuters, the White House believes secondary sanctions -- that is to say sanctions on countries that do business with Russia, not just Russia itself -- are needed for them to be effective.

Meanwhile, Graham and fellow Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, both close Trump allies, said this week that now is the time to increase pressure on Putin.

Trump stated on May 28 that he is refraining from tightening sanctions on Russia to avoid disrupting potential peace talks.

Photo: White House