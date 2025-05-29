Brighton Jones Launches Atlanta Office With Andrew Foray, CFP® As Lead Advisor

SEATTLE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Jones, a $26 billion (AUA) wealth management firm dedicated to aligning clients' wealth with their values and passions, today announced the opening of its Atlanta office with Andrew Foray, CFP® serving as Lead Advisor, anchoring its presence in a dynamic and growing market.

"Atlanta is a city full of energy, innovation, and ambition-home to professionals, entrepreneurs, and families who are striving for more than just financial success," said Foray. "That's why I'm excited to bring the Brighton Jones approach to this community. We go beyond traditional financial advising to help clients live with purpose and intention."

Foray brings a passion for holistic wealth planning and a strong understanding of the Atlanta community. His work focuses on aligning financial decisions with personal values-guiding clients through key life and family transitions, optimizing cash flow and tax strategies, and incorporating philanthropy and legacy into long-term planning.

"With Atlanta marking our fourth new office opening in 2025, we're proud to be one of the fastest growing employee-owned RIAs in the nation-all of that growth organic. Atlanta is a vibrant, rapidly expanding market that reflects the evolving financial needs of Americans today," said Mark Jones, Chief Growth Officer. "Our presence here allows us to provide local individuals and families with trusted guidance, tailored strategies, and a long-term approach to helping them live a richer life."

Now operating in 22 cities, Brighton Jones has organically built its wealth management platform with a centralized team model that ensures consistency and high quality service nationwide. Each new office represents a blend of strategy and people-first thinking: hiring the right local leaders, then supporting them with the resources and expertise of a national firm.

"As our footprint grows, we're able to meet more clients where they are-literally," said Jeri Andrews , Chief People Officer. "Face-to-face relationships are a cornerstone of our approach. These new offices give our team the opportunity to serve clients in person, in their own communities, while still drawing on the full strength and support of our national platform."

About Brighton Jones

Brighton Jones is a leading national wealth management firm, with over 4,000 clients and over $26 billion in assets under advisement. They have pioneered a comprehensive Personal CFO approach that partners with clients across their entire balance sheet and beyond to align their resources with their values, passions, and purpose. By transcending traditional financial planning, Brighton Jones empowers every client to pursue a thriving and impactful life-their richer life. Learn more at brightonjones .

Contact

Stephanie Dressler / Julia Seebode

DLPR

[email protected]

SOURCE Brighton Jones

