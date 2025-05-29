EQT To Sell Acumatica To Vista Equity Partners, Following Transformational Growth Journey



Acumatica is a leading next-generation cloud ERP and business management software platform for thousands of small to mid-sized customers around the world

Under EQT's ownership, Acumatica has transformed into a scaled, vertical business management platform, supported by investments in product innovation and ecosystem expansion across new and existing verticals Acumatica is well-positioned to capitalize on significant future growth opportunities, including accelerated cloud migration from legacy systems, an expanding partner ecosystem, deeper vertical and horizontal functionality, AI enablement and integrated payment functionality

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT VII fund ("EQT") has agreed to sell Acumatica ("the Company") to Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"). The transaction marks a significant milestone in Acumatica's growth journey, following its transformation since EQT's initial investment in 2019.

Cloud-first business management solutions are benefiting from the growing adoption of cloud technologies among small and mid-sized enterprises seeking to improve operational efficiency, enhance decision-making and accelerate growth. Born in the cloud in 2008, Acumatica is committed to helping these businesses achieve enduring growth and efficiency, from launching new ventures to scaling existing operations. Now recognized as one of the leading ERP platforms for the modern business, Acumatica empowers organizations to connect systems, processes and people with a flexible, AI-powered and intuitive suite of solutions.

Since EQT's initial investment in 2019, Acumatica has built a strong reputation for delivering impactful business solutions, powered by a broad ecosystem of partners and customers. The company has achieved transformational and profitable growth, increasing headcount by more than 3x, scaling revenue by 7x and expanding its global reach, customer base and product innovation capabilities. Today, Acumatica serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide through ingrained VAR, OEM, and alliance partner relationships. The Company's offerings span new and existing industry verticals including distribution, manufacturing, construction, retail and professional services. Its comprehensive AI-powered solutions help address industry-specific challenges with tailored functionality, robust automation and enriched data insights.

John Case, CEO of Acumatica, said: "Acumatica specializes in enabling small and mid-sized businesses to realize their unique growth ambitions. Our customer-driven product innovation has established Acumatica as a trusted ERP solution for forward-thinking, growing mid-market organizations. Our partnership with EQT has been instrumental in our rapid and sustained growth, delivering AI-powered performance, flexibility, efficiency and innovation to our customers. We're proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to partnering with Vista on our continued innovation and market growth."

Rob Maclean, Partner within EQT's Private Equity Advisory Team, said: "Acumatica's evolution over the last 6 years has been nothing short of remarkable. We are proud to have partnered with Acumatica's Board and management team to help shape the company's strategic direction and invest meaningfully across products and innovation, channel expansion and operational excellence. Acumatica stands as a clear example of EQT's ability to drive transformative value creation and enduring growth in our portfolio companies. We look forward to seeing Acumatica continue to thrive in its next phase of growth."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to be completed in Q3 2025.

Moelis & Company LLC served as lead financial advisor. Jefferies Group LLC also acted as an advisor, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Acumatica and EQT. Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to Vista.

