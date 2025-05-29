Ivím At Work, Offered By Ivím Health And Xevant, Named Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2025 American Business Awards®

Ivím At Work, Offered By Ivím Health And Xevant, Named Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2025 American Business Awards®
More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry were submitted this year in categories such as Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service, Marketing Campaign, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year. Ivím at Work was nominated in the Consumer Services category.
"The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "We congratulate all of them and look forward to celebrating their achievements in New York."
More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Judges praised the program's differentiated data-driven approach to corporate wellness, noting "Ivím at Work positions itself uniquely by combining clinical weight loss solutions with advanced data analytics tailored for the corporate sector. While traditional corporate wellness programs focus on general health initiatives, this program offers a specialized approach targeting weight management and associated health risks." Another judge added: "The integration of GLP-1 therapies with Xevant's analytics really sets this apart-Ivím at Work seems like a real game changer for corporate wellness."
"This award is a testament to the power of combining clinical excellence with real-time data intelligence," said Brandon Newman, CEO of Xevant. "Our collaboration with Ivím Health showcases how data can amplify human impact-transforming employee wellness programs into measurable, meaningful outcomes."
"Ivím at Work represents the future of employer-sponsored wellness-personalized, data-driven, and clinically sound. Together with Xevant, we're proud to help organizations deliver better care and real outcomes for their employees." – Anthony Kantor, CEO of Ivím Health
About Ivím at Work
Ivím Health, in partnership with Xevant, delivers a next-generation corporate weight loss solution that enables employers to offer a comprehensive medical weight loss benefit at a sustainable cost. The program combines personalized care with expert clinical oversight and improved access to GLP-1 medications.
About Ivím Health
Ivím Health is a healthcare institution, the #1 weight loss provider as rated by patient reviews on TrustPilot. Employing nearly 100 medical providers, including Obesity Medicine Physicians and Nurse Practitioners, IvÍm is dedicated to the optimization of the health and wellness for patients managing metabolic health conditions, including obesity. Ivim Health is focused on patient safety and outcomes as its personalized GLP-1 therapy via telehealth model is vital to making America healthy again.
