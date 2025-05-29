Linksquares Launches AI-Powered Risk Scoring Agent To Automate Contract Risk Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our Risk Scoring Agent redefines a traditionally manual approach by allowing teams to automatically assess and visualize risk based on custom criteria," said Andrew Leverone, Chief Product Officer at LinkSquares. "This not only streamlines reviews and saves countless hours, but also empowers executives with actionable insights to enhance negotiations, advance M&A strategies, and adapt swiftly to regulatory or market changes. It's a significant advancement in our mission to help organizations derive greater efficiency and strategic value from their contracts."

Today's organizations face mounting risks at every stage of the contracting lifecycle. A 2025 LegalOn and In-House Connect survey found that 69% of legal professionals reported significant improvements in time savings and turnaround times after adopting AI for contract review, highlighting the inefficiencies of traditional manual review. Two of the most pressing challenges are:



Contract Review Bottlenecks: Manual reviews are slow, inconsistent, and highly dependent on individual expertise. Teams can be susceptible to overlooking unfavorable terms in the effort to quickly finalize deals. Hidden Liabilities: Beyond the negotiation phase, organizations maintain thousands of legacy contracts with terms that may pose risk. Without systematic monitoring, these liabilities often remain undetected until they trigger costly incidents or compliance violations.

LinkSquares' Risk Scoring Agent addresses these challenges with:



Customizable Risk Profiles: Create risk criteria according to your organization's specific thresholds for any given agreement type.

AI-Powered Risk Quantification: Get a comprehensive 0-100 risk assessment for each contract instantly with a single click of a button.

Full CLM Coverage: Analyze both in-flight and executed contracts with consistent criteria, allowing you to compare risk scores across versions to track improvements or uncover hidden liabilities ahead of renewals. Executive Insights: Quantify risk reduction efforts with unparalleled visibility using measurable metrics for executive reporting.

"The LinkSquares Risk Scoring Agent has completely changed how we approach contract reviews. Its customizable risk profiles let us tailor assessments to our unique business priorities, ensuring we stay focused on what matters most," said Ahsan Mian, General Counsel at Sign in Solutions. "Running the agent across our contracts is seamless and replaces what used to be a time-consuming manual review. We're now saving hours each week by automating the risk analysis. The tool also gives us invaluable visibility into both active negotiations and our legacy contracts, which has been invaluable to us for proactive risk management."

