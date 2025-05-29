Rentspree Launches Rentedge To Modernize MLS Rental Workflows And Increase Agent Success

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RentEdge is a flexible, cloud-based platform that helps MLS partners strengthen their rental strategy with a set of modules designed to boost visibility, increase agent participation, and support long-term engagement.

"Rentals continue to represent one of the most underutilized revenue streams in today's market," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO and Co-Founder of RentSpree . "RentEdge is designed to bring rentals to the forefront of the MLS experience, helping agents start, grow, and sustain success while providing MLSs with the tools to support and scale rental activity."

RentEdge introduces a flexible suite of integrated modules, each designed to deliver standalone value while seamlessly connecting to form a complete end-to-end rental ecosystem. Built with adaptability in mind, RentEdge offers tiered packages, allowing MLSs to select and invest in only the features that best meet the needs of their market. This new offering builds upon RentSpree's existing integration at partner MLSs, which enables agents to easily opt in to tenant screening directly from their listing workflow.

Here's what's inside:



Screen - Enables agents to opt into RentSpree tenant screening with one click, instantly generating shareable application links to qualify renters and close leases faster.



Insights – Brings real-time rental data to the MLS dashboard with visual insights, market trends, and empower agents to grow their business more effectively with rentals.



Connect – Activates agents by helping them find and connect with new clients to represent, both on the renter and landlord side.



Distribute – Maximizes listing exposure through RentSpree's syndication network, increasing high-quality renter leads while amplifying agent visibility.



Nurture – Keeps agents top-of-mind with automated engagement tools for past renters and landlords, turning one-time deals into long-term client relationships.

Academy – A co-branded learning hub that supports agents at every stage of the rental journey through webinars, tutorials, and on-demand resources.

The new experience will begin directly within the MLS interface, through embedded widgets that highlight rental activity, enable quick application link sharing, and provide seamless navigation into RentSpree's platform. These touch points offer high visibility and high value without disrupting agents' workflows.

"MLSs are looking for ways to provide tangible, everyday value to their members," said Michael Storey, Chief Experience Officer, of RentSpree . "This initiative is specifically designed to do just that, delivering tools that are easy to access, intuitive to use, and directly tied to business growth."

With a flexible architecture, RentEdge is also designed to extend beyond MLSs, paving the way for future use cases with brokerages, property management platforms, and even direct-to-agent experiences.

About RentSpree

Seattle-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and lease management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve three million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Visit RentSpree for more information.

