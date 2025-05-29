Top National Security Exec Kyle Draisey Joins Sagent As Chief Information Security Officer And Head Of Cybersecurity
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent, a leading provider of mortgage servicing technology solutions, today appointed Kyle Draisey as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Head of Cybersecurity. Draisey will lead cybersecurity strategy, governance, and operations for Sagent as the firm deploys its Dara platform to U.S. mortgage servicers.
"Kyle brings a special blend of cybersecurity expertise and innovative spirit to Sagent. His technical depth and ability to communicate complex concepts simply will clarify and accelerate our mission to safely transform America's $14 trillion mortgage servicing ecosystem," said Sagent CEO, Geno Paluso.
Prior to joining Sagent, Draisey served as an Army Intelligence Officer supporting missions across the Middle East and Africa for nearly 15 years. Upon his medical retirement from service, Draisey served as the Senior Technical Director - Head of Cyber and Intelligence, for BAE Systems, a $45 billion multinational aerospace and technology company, where he led the development and implementation of security and mission solutions for defense and intelligence customers around the world. For his pioneering work in zero trust capability development and cyber mission enablement, Draisey was named one of WashingtonExec's Top National Security Executives to Watch in 2024.
"I was drawn to Sagent's already-strong cybersecurity culture, which I'm honored to help make stronger as we power over $2 trillion in portfolios for U.S. mortgage servicers," said new CISO and Head of Cybersecurity, Kyle Draisey. "In this role, I'll lead the effort to fully operationalize Sagent's cybersecurity to safeguard our digital infrastructure, customer data, and align security posture with innovation and growth."
About Sagent:
Sagent is a leading provider of mortgage servicing technology solutions, empowering servicers to streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and improve profitability. Sagent's Dara platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools and technologies to address the evolving needs of the mortgage servicing industry.
Media Contact:
Claire Lee
[email protected]
