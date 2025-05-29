LOUISVILLE ATHLETICS PARTNERS WITH SCOUT FOR COMPREHENSIVE ATHLETE FINANCIAL WELLNESS AND REVENUE DISTRIBUTION
Scout will deliver end-to-end support, including cap management tools, revenue share distribution, and personalized financial guidance for student-athletes.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Louisville student-athletes are set to begin a new journey to strengthen their financial futures through a partnership with Scout - a fast-growing company that combines athlete-focused technology with hands-on support. The comprehensive program, trusted by more than 30 athletic departments nationwide, includes one-on-one financial coaching, group literacy sessions, tax support, and access to Scout's mobile app for saving, budgeting, and investment planning.
In addition to athlete-facing resources, Scout provides Louisville Athletics with a full suite of customizable backend tools to support revenue share distribution and cap management. The platform offers a seamless, secure solution tailored to the needs of modern athletic departments. The partnership reflects a forward-thinking approach to the evolving NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) era - preparing athletes not just for today's opportunities, but for lifelong financial independence.
"Scout's ability to support both our department and our student-athletes is impressive," said UofL Vice President and Director of Athletics Josh Heird. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to preparing student-athletes for success beyond sports."
"Partnering with Scout is a strategic investment in our student-athletes and in the financial infrastructure of our department," added Nick Bowes, Louisville's Deputy Athletic Director/ Chief Financial Officer. "Scout's platform brings a level of transparency, security, and foresight that aligns perfectly with our institutional goals and the evolving collegiate athletics landscape."
"This relationship showcases Scout's full capabilities as a partner," said Michael Haddix, CEO and Founder of Scout . "From secure revenue distribution to long-term financial planning, we're providing athletes with a playbook for life. NIL, to us, means Name, Image... Lifetime."
About Scout
Scout is an innovative financial technology company built for athletes. Through a combination of education, personalized coaching, and a mobile app, Scout helps users navigate taxes, savings, LLC formation, and investment planning. Its proprietary revenue-sharing platform is the only solution of its kind built for athletic departments, coaches, and student-athletes navigating the future of college sports.
Learn more at
Media Inquiries: [email protected]
SOURCE ScoutWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment