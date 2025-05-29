LOUISVILLE ATHLETICS PARTNERS WITH SCOUT FOR COMPREHENSIVE ATHLETE FINANCIAL WELLNESS AND REVENUE DISTRIBUTION

Scout will deliver end-to-end support, including cap management tools, revenue share distribution, and personalized financial guidance for student-athletes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Louisville student-athletes are set to begin a new journey to strengthen their financial futures through a partnership with Scout - a fast-growing company that combines athlete-focused technology with hands-on support. The comprehensive program, trusted by more than 30 athletic departments nationwide, includes one-on-one financial coaching, group literacy sessions, tax support, and access to Scout's mobile app for saving, budgeting, and investment planning.

In addition to athlete-facing resources, Scout provides Louisville Athletics with a full suite of customizable backend tools to support revenue share distribution and cap management. The platform offers a seamless, secure solution tailored to the needs of modern athletic departments. The partnership reflects a forward-thinking approach to the evolving NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) era - preparing athletes not just for today's opportunities, but for lifelong financial independence.

"Scout's ability to support both our department and our student-athletes is impressive," said UofL Vice President and Director of Athletics Josh Heird. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to preparing student-athletes for success beyond sports."

"Partnering with Scout is a strategic investment in our student-athletes and in the financial infrastructure of our department," added Nick Bowes, Louisville's Deputy Athletic Director/ Chief Financial Officer. "Scout's platform brings a level of transparency, security, and foresight that aligns perfectly with our institutional goals and the evolving collegiate athletics landscape."

"This relationship showcases Scout's full capabilities as a partner," said Michael Haddix, CEO and Founder of Scout . "From secure revenue distribution to long-term financial planning, we're providing athletes with a playbook for life. NIL, to us, means Name, Image... Lifetime."

Scout is an innovative financial technology company built for athletes. Through a combination of education, personalized coaching, and a mobile app, Scout helps users navigate taxes, savings, LLC formation, and investment planning. Its proprietary revenue-sharing platform is the only solution of its kind built for athletic departments, coaches, and student-athletes navigating the future of college sports.

