New Study: Spending Time In Your Backyard Boosts Mental Health, Lowers Anxiety
Survey finds time outdoors calms stress, lifts mood, and gives adults a greater sense of purpose
TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new nationwide survey of 500 U.S. adults who care for their outdoor spaces, commissioned by OtO Inc. and conducted by Pollfish, reveals that tending lawns, gardens, and patio plants delivers powerful psychological benefits:
71% say their yard "provides a sense of calm during stressful periods."
62% report a better mood when they spend time among their plants.
58% agree that tending to their lawn or garden helps manage anxiety.
67% feel greenery gives them "a meaningful sense of purpose."
Respondents aged 35–44 expressed the strongest positive sentiment, suggesting that mid-career adults may gain the most significant mental-health lift from outdoor time.
"During a time when many are seeking relief from stress and anxiety, our research confirms what many homeowners feel intuitively: the simple act of spending time outdoors can make a real difference," said Ali Sabti, CEO of OtO Inc. "We're proud to help families reclaim their yards as spaces for healing, connection, and joy."
Open-ended survey responses indicate five recurring themes behind the yard's therapeutic power:Gardening is therapy. Growing or tending living things is a go-to coping mechanism. Private wellness retreat. In times of stress, grief, or burnout, the backyard is often the first stop for peace and clarity. Nature's micro-moments. Birdsong, sunshine, flower fragrance, and the smell of fresh-cut grass offer small cues with big calming impact. Pets amplify joy. Playing fetch, watching cats explore, or simply relaxing in the grass with a furry friend boosts happiness. Space to heal and connect. Yards double as social hubs-perfect for barbecues, family time, and fresh-air gatherings that strengthen bonds.
About OtO Lawn: Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Toronto, OtO Inc. has transformed yard care for modern homeowners with its flagship OtO Smart Sprinkler - a weather-responsive, app-controlled device that automates hose-end watering with precision, especially for small or uniquely shaped spaces. Acquired in 2025 by Rain Bird Corporation, a global leader in irrigation technology, OtO continues to operate under its own brand, serving tens of thousands of happy customers across North America. OtO's innovative approach has earned industry recognition, including the CES Best of Innovation Award and a spot on TIME's Best Inventions. OtO is committed to making outdoor living effortless and eco-conscious through technology-driven solutions. Visit .
