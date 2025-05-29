Healthequity Community Foundation Awards $35,000 In New Grants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From food banks to crisis shelters, 14 nonprofits recognized for tackling urgent community needs

DRAPER, Utah, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HealthEquity Community FoundationTM today announced the recipients of its second round of community grants, awarding $35,000 across 14 nonprofit organizations. Each selected organization will receive a $2,500 grant to support critical work in one or more of the Foundation's core areas: health and medicine, financial education and literacy, mental health and crisis support, and basic human needs.

The Foundation's next grant application cycle will open on August 1 , 2025 and eligible 501(c)(3) charitable organizations are encouraged to apply via the Foundation's website: HealthEquity.com/community-foundation .

“We are proud to support these outstanding nonprofits who are advancing meaningful impact in their communities,” said Dale Miller, President of the HealthEquity Community Foundation.“These grant awards reflect our continued investment in addressing essential needs, from food insecurity to housing, financial education and literacy, and healthcare access.”

Among this cycle's recipients are national organizations that include Ronald McDonald House-Charities of Kentuckiana , where a $2,500 grant from the Foundation will provide 18 nights of lodging and comfort, directly supporting the well-being of families whose children are receiving vital medical care.

“Thanks to HealthEquity Community Foundation's generous support and friendship, a family traveling to Louisville for their child's medical care will receive 18 nights of free lodging, comfort, and support at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana. During their stay, the family will have access to everything they need - from private guestrooms and home-cooked meals to laundry facilities and play areas - so they can focus on what matters most: the health and care of their child," said Susan Skolnick, Chief Development Officer, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana

The 2025 second-round grant recipients include:

Howard Young Foundation Inc. / Lakeland Pantry –SW Montana Veterans Food Pantry & Services –Second Harvest Food Bank –Sister Jose Women's Center –Good in the Hood –St. Mary's Food Bank –St. Louis ArtWorks –Mend - Meet Each Need with Dignity –Tempe Community Action Agency Inc. –Friendship Academy of the Arts –Metro Food Rescue –Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank –Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana Inc. –Lifting Hands International –

Each grant reflects HealthEquity's broader commitment to creating lasting change through direct community investment and strategic nonprofit partnerships through the Foundation. A number of grantees also participate in the company's Purple with Purpose volunteer program, operated by HealthEquity which allows teammates to contribute time and talent to causes that matter deeply to them.

Grant Categories Include:



Health & Medicine – Improving access to medical care and addressing health disparities

Financial Education and Literacy – Promoting financial well-being through educational initiatives

Mental Health & Crisis Support – Supporting mental health services and crisis intervention Basic Human Needs – Ensuring access to essentials such as food, housing, and safety

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 17 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission of saving and improving lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while enhancing their overall well-being. Learn more about our“Purple service” and approach at .

Media Contact

Amy Cerny

...

For the latest HealthEquity news, visit our newsroom at /newsroom