Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notifications On Transactions Concluded By Managers Of The Companies


2025-05-29 09:31:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment).

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: ...

Attachment

  • 2025-05-29 Notifications on transactions concluded by managers

MENAFN29052025004107003653ID1109611584

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search