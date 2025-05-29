LOBO Unveils Second-Generation Modular Robotic Platform For Home And Industrial Applications
A Universal Platform for Homes and Beyond
Designed as a smart, scalable robotic base, the second-generation platform supports a wide range of functions - from everyday home use to industrial and emergency applications. Key features include:
Home Use – All-in-One Outdoor Helper
For homeowners, the robot serves as:
- Autonomous Lawn Mower – Keeps your yard pristine with minimal effort. Smart Pool Cleaner – Cleans pool surfaces automatically and efficiently. Home Security Patrol – Monitors your property with integrated AI vision, cameras, and motion sensors.
Security Patrol Robot
Ideal for residential, commercial, or institutional surveillance, the robot autonomously patrols perimeters using AI vision and motion detection.
Firefighting Robot
Designed to operate in underground garages or hazardous buildings, remotely extinguishing fires in areas unsafe for human entry.
Battlefield Rescue Unit – Designed for search-and-rescue operations in extreme or dangerous environments.
“This platform goes far beyond a traditional mower - it is a versatile robotic mobility solution designed to adapt and expand with the evolving needs of users,” said the CEO of LOBO.“Whether supporting families with routine lawn maintenance and home monitoring or assisting in critical emergency response scenarios, our goal is to harness advanced robotics to enhance safety, efficiency, and intelligence in all aspects of daily life.”
About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.
LOBO EV is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in electric mobility and smart robotics. Its products include e-bicycles, electric motorcycles, e-tricycles, electric off-road four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and elderly scooters, solar-powered vehicles, along side smart products like robotic lawn mowers. Committed to sustainability and innovation, LOBO is advancing the future of low-speed electric transportation and AI-enabled robotics, aiming to reduce carbon footprints, enhance energy efficiency, and improve quality of life globally.
For more information, visit: and
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.
For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
HORIZON IR
Michael Wei
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment