Establishment Of The Risk, Nomination And Remuneration Committees Of Bigbank

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of Bigbank AS decided to establish three new committees: the Risk Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination committee.



The Risk Committee comprises three members of the Supervisory Board: Sven Raba, Vahur Voll and Jaan Liitmäe.

The Remuneration Committee consists of three members of the Supervisory Board: Alari Aho, Juhani Jaeger and Jaan Liitmäe. The Nomination Committee is composed of three members of the Supervisory Board: Alari Aho, Juhani Jaeger and Sven Raba.

Committee meetings are convened as necessary. The chairman of each committee is elected form among its members. Committee members are remunerated in accordance with the shareholders' resolution dated 29.05.2025.

In addition to the established committees, the Bank's Audit Committee will continue its work.

Bigbank AS (), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 April 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.9 billion euros, with equity of 274 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 170,000 active customers and employs over 550 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Martin Länts

Chairman of the Management Board

E-mail: ...

