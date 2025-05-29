Establishment Of The Risk, Nomination And Remuneration Committees Of Bigbank
- The Risk Committee comprises three members of the Supervisory Board: Sven Raba, Vahur Voll and Jaan Liitmäe. The Remuneration Committee consists of three members of the Supervisory Board: Alari Aho, Juhani Jaeger and Jaan Liitmäe. The Nomination Committee is composed of three members of the Supervisory Board: Alari Aho, Juhani Jaeger and Sven Raba.
Committee meetings are convened as necessary. The chairman of each committee is elected form among its members. Committee members are remunerated in accordance with the shareholders' resolution dated 29.05.2025.
In addition to the established committees, the Bank's Audit Committee will continue its work.
Bigbank AS (), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 April 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.9 billion euros, with equity of 274 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 170,000 active customers and employs over 550 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.
Martin Länts
Chairman of the Management Board
E-mail: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment