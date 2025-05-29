Kyrgyzstan Pulls Back Curtain On Count Of Its Pension Recipients For 2024
She elucidated that the predominant segment comprised retirees,
constituting 79 percent-while 130,300 individuals (16.3 percent)
were beneficiaries of disability pensions and 59,100 individuals
(7.3 percent) received survivor pensions.
Orozova underscored that in the previous fiscal year, the mean pension disbursement within the nation was quantified at 10,585 soms (approximately $121), while the baseline subsistence threshold for retirees was established at 7,064 soms ($80), resulting in a ratio of 149.9 percent.
Moreover, she indicated that initiatives are presently in progress across multiple critical domains as part of the enhancement of the pension framework.
"In the area of tariff policy, special attention is paid to the fair formation of pension rights for agricultural producers, as well as to eliminating the existing imbalance," Orozova mentioned.
According to her, in terms of pension provision, measures are being implemented to assign the full basic part of the pension, simplify the procedure for registering an old-age pension, support children who have lost their parents, and protect the rights of persons with disabilities.
Work is also underway to strengthen the participation of citizens in the formation of their own pension rights, she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment