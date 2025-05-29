Azerbaijan, Vietnam Set To Convene For Third Intergovernmental Commission Meeting In July

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Vietnam have agreed to convene the 3rd meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and a business forum in July 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

This agreement was reached during an online meeting between Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission, and Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The sides emphasized the importance of the Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership signed during the visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to Azerbaijan, noting that the signed documents would significantly contribute to the development of bilateral relations. To Lam's participation in the official reception dedicated to Azerbaijan's Independence Day in Hanoi was also regarded as a sign of the growing friendship between the two nations.

The meeting reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation in new areas, particularly in trade, economic development, and energy. Azerbaijan, with its vast energy resources, is acting as a regional energy hub, while Vietnam is rapidly advancing in the power sector and moving toward a green transition, noted the ministers. They also highlighted the potential for collaboration in renewable energy, hydrogen, infrastructure, logistics, human resource training, and experience exchange.

The parties stressed the Intergovernmental Commission's essential role in strengthening bilateral ties and confirmed the decision to hold its third session and the accompanying business forum in July. Discussions also included the commission's agenda, which will cover cooperation in trade, investment, energy, agriculture, transport, culture, and other areas.