Austria's Ex-Chancellor Lauds Kazakhstan's Deft Balancing Act Between China, Russia, And West

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Austria's former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan's pragmatic approach to the complex geopolitical challenges in the region during the Astana International Forum (AIF), Trend reports.

According to Kurz, Europe's ties with China are a complicated issue. Relations with Russia have been broken due to the war.

“Relations between European politicians and the President of the United States are currently very difficult, and therefore Europe needs cooperation,” he stressed.

Former Chancellor noted that Kazakhstan has positioned itself very well by using a pragmatic approach, which is quite logical.

“Being in this region, I am sure it is not easy to manage relations with China, Russia, and the West simultaneously. Kazakhstan can manage these relations and handle this task. It is not an easy approach for this country and the entire region, but it is an experience from which Europe can benefit if we act wisely. We can use this cooperation in a mutually beneficial way,” Kurz said.

He also drew attention to the European Union's dependence on raw materials and energy.

“Previously, there was access to cheap Russian gas; now, it is forced to buy expensive liquefied gas.” In this regard, according to the politician,“strategic cooperation with middle powers is quite logical.”

Moreover, Kurz noted that the Central Asian region has always been of interest to Austria economically, but today the situation is changing.

“Ten years ago, Kazakhstan was known for its raw materials and energy goods, but now there is the IT sector, and the development of artificial intelligence. Much is changing here,” he concluded.

The Astana International Forum (AIF) 2025 is taking place today and tomorrow, May 29 - 30, 2025, in Astana, Kazakhstan. Under the theme“Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future”, this high-level event serves as a platform for global leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss and address pressing international challenges.