Planet Financial Group Marks Growth Across Channels In First Quarter Of 2025

Expansion, servicing gains, and industry recognition define the quarter

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating its 18th year, Planet Financial Group , LLC, parent of national mortgage lender Planet Home Lending , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Loan Servicing, and asset manager Planet Management Group , LLC, once again demonstrated that longevity, vision, and execution matter. Continued growth in servicing, correspondent lending, and retail, along with industry accolades, positioned Planet as a standout in a contracting market.“Our progress is the result of deliberate strategy, disciplined execution, and the long-term support of private equity partners who recognize the enduring value of our multichannel business model,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group.In the first three months of 2025, Planet:Grew total servicing volume to $125.2 billion, up 5% quarter-over-quarter and 18% year-over-yearExpanded owned mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) to $110.48 billion, a 5% increase from Q4 2024 and a 19% increase year-over-yearIncreased sub-servicing volume to $13.41 billion, rising 1% quarter-over-quarter and 5% year-over-yearWon the Fannie Mae Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards (STARTM) awardReceived Fitch Ratings of CPS3+ (Commercial Primary Servicer), CMS3 (Commercial Master Servicer), and CLLSS3 (Commercial Loan-Level Special Servicer), all with a Stable outlookWas upgraded to“Above Average” primary residential servicer by S&P Global RatingsRanked as the #14 lender overall and was the only non-builder lender in the top 20 to increase originations in Q1 2025, according to Inside Mortgage FinanceIncreased total originations to $5.24 billion, up 13% from $4.62 billion in Q4 2024 and 19% from $4.39 billion in Q1 2024Was named a Top Workplace USA for the fifth consecutive yearRecognition Highlights Servicing ExcellencePlanet's servicing segment saw continued growth in Q1 2025. The company's total servicing portfolio reached $125.2 billion, consisting of $110.48 billion in owned MSRs. Growth was driven by both organic volume and bulk MSR acquisitions totaling approximately $8.0 billion in loans.Planet earned the Fannie Mae STARTM award for performance excellence and received an upgraded“Above Average” rating from S&P Global Ratings for primary servicing. Fitch Ratings awarded Planet Loan Servicing with initial commercial mortgage servicer ratings of CPS3+ (Commercial Primary Servicer), CMS3 (Commercial Master Servicer) and CLLSS3 (Commercial Loan-Level Special Servicer), all with a Stable outlook. The ratings reflect Planet's growing presence in commercial servicing.“We've spent years building a high-touch, high-performance servicing platform that adapts to the needs of both investors and homeowners,” said Sandra Jarish, President of Planet Home Lending's servicing division.“These results - and the recognition from Fitch, Fannie Mae, and S&P - show that our disciplined approach is working.”Performance-Driven Sub-Servicing ExpansionPlanet's sub-servicing portfolio grew to $13.41 billion in Q1 2025, up 1% from $13.23 billion in Q4 2024 and 5% from $12.75 billion in Q1 2024. Growth was driven by new client acquisitions and continued confidence from existing partners.“Our platform protects asset performance through proactive management and exceptional client service,” Jarish added.“We continue to deliver results in a complex environment by focusing on borrower solutions and transparent communication with our clients.”Origination Channels Outperform MarketPlanet originated $5.24 billion in residential loans during Q1 2025, a 13% increase over Q4 2024 and a 19% rise from Q1 2024 - in sharp contrast to the industrywide 22% quarter-over-quarter volume decline reported by the Mortgage Bankers Association.The correspondent channel hit a $4.7 billion annualized run rate, 20% above 2024 levels. Volume growth was driven by a surge in co-issue delivery and Planet's largest-ever month for renovation loan volume in January. The expanded correspondent volume arose from deeper penetration of the existing client base as well as the addition of new correspondent partners.Retail originations totaled $564.8 million, up 25% from Q1 2024. The portfolio retention team continued to deliver industry-leading recapture rates. Retail production remained strong thanks to continued investment in high-impact areas. Planet also rolled out more than 20 new products in Q1, expanded its footprint with licensing in Hawaii and launched a dedicated one-time-close (OTC) desk. The desk's subject matter experts, along with Planet's existing renovation and condo desks, help loan originators structure complex deals and support borrowers.Strategic recruiting efforts added powerhouse producers. Enhancements to marketing, onboarding, and lead generation helped branches hit record volume levels - in some cases, surpassing pandemic-era highs.“Planet's multichannel strategy is designed to maximize the value of our MSRs by keeping our customers for life in the Planet ecosystem,” said John Bosley, President of Planet Home Lending's origination division.“Sophisticated analytics identify refinance recapture opportunities the moment they emerge, allowing us to connect with customers at the optimal time and return them to their retail loan originator. That precision, combined with the increasing scale of our distributed retail platform, is fueling growth even in a challenging market.”Recognition and CulturePlanet was honored as a Top Workplace USA for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting its ongoing investment in culture, employee success, and organizational strength.About Planet Financial Group, LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

