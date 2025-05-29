Area 52 Becomes First Online Dispensary Shipping Legal Recreational Cannabis To Texas

Online Dispensary Area 52

Area 52 becomes the first online dispensary shipping legal cannabis products – including THC gummies and flower – to Texas.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Area 52 becomes the first and only online dispensary shipping premium cannabis legally throughout Texas. This breakthrough follows strict compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, making quality cannabis available to all Texans without medical cards or local dispensary access."We're the only company offering statewide cannabis shipping in Texas," said Area 52's founder. "While others can't ship across state lines, we've created the legal solution."Legal Cannabis Shopping Now Available in TexasContrary to popular belief, Texans can now buy weed online legally. Area 52's federally compliant products deliver the same potency as traditional dispensaries while meeting federal hemp regulations.Premium Products Available:- THCA Flower - Diamond-dusted buds converting to THC when heated- THC Gummies - UFO MAX (15mg THC) and classic varieties- Functional Blends - Sleep, energy, and mushroom formulations- Tinctures - Full-spectrum liquid THC for precise dosingAll products contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC while delivering powerful effects through THCA conversion and other compliant cannabinoids.Texas Shipping CoverageArea 52 currently ships to the 20 most populated Texas cities: Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano, Lubbock, Laredo, Irving, Garland, Frisco, McKinney, Grand Prairie, Amarillo, Brownsville, Pasadena, and Mesquite. Coverage expands weekly-check the website for your specific area.Harris County Cannabis DeliveryHarris County residents access Area 52's complete cannabis selection online. THCA flower, THC gummies, and more ship to Houston, Pasadena, and Baytown with full product availability.Dallas County Cannabis ShoppingDallas County customers order premium cannabis through Area 52's delivery service. The complete product line ships to Dallas, Irving, and Garland addresses.Tarrant County Cannabis AccessTarrant County residents order cannabis online through Area 52. Fort Worth, Arlington, and Grand Prairie receive diamond-dusted THCA flower , THC gummies, and more.Current Counties Served- Harris County (Houston, Pasadena, Baytown)- Dallas County (Dallas, Irving, Garland)- Tarrant County (Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie)- Bexar County (San Antonio, Universal City, Converse)- Travis County (Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville)- Collin County (Plano, Frisco, McKinney)- Hidalgo County (McAllen, Edinburg, Mission)- El Paso County (El Paso, Socorro, Horizon City)- Denton County (Denton, Lewisville, Flower Mound)- Fort Bend County (Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford)- Montgomery County (Conroe, The Woodlands, Magnolia)- Williamson County (Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown)- Nueces County (Corpus Christi, Robstown, Port Aransas)- Brazoria County (Pearland, League City, Angleton)- Bell County (Killeen, Temple, Belton)- Galveston County (League City, Texas City, Galveston)- McLennan County (Waco, Hewitt, Woodway)- Cameron County (Brownsville, Harlingen, San Benito)- Jefferson County (Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland)- Lubbock County (Lubbock, Wolfforth, Slaton)Every order includes a 60-day risk-free guarantee. If you don't achieve the effects you want, you don't pay. Orders over $110 ship free.Want to buy weed online in Texas? Area 52 is the only online dispensary shipping legally statewide

