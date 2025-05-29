MP Govt Committed To Realise PM Modi's 'Vocal For Local' Vision: CM Yadav
The Chief Minister added that the idea given by the Prime Minister plays a significant role in preserving the country's traditional handicrafts, folk arts, and cultural heritage.
It also empowers artisans by promoting self-reliance and independence through recognition of local products, he said.
Chief Minister Yadav made these remarks while addressing the inaugural event of the 'Craftroutes' Handicrafts Exhibition at Bhopal Haat, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.
He remarked that the Craftroutes exhibition is also a meaningful step in the direction of women empowerment, symbolising the beginning of this larger celebration.
"Handicrafts of different regions of the state have their own distinct identity and charm. Exhibitions like these help regional products gain wider recognition and provide artisans with opportunities to grow their businesses," he added.
Chief Minister Yadav also emphasised the state government's commitment to expanding industrial activities, from large-scale industries to cottage industries.
"Employment-generating industries are being given special encouragement in the state. Handicrafts can serve as an effective alternative to plastic, and support for such products is needed not just from governments and institutions, but also at the individual level," the Chief Minister said.
While addressing this event, he also noted that the nation is celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, who is a shining example of women empowerment and self-reliance.
"It is a matter of pride for the people of Madhya Pradesh that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the Women Empowerment Conference to be held in Bhopal on this occasion," CM Yadav said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment