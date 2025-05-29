Ministry Of Industry And Advanced Technology Partners With Sinaha To Empower Industrial Sector And Boost Competitiveness Of Local Products Under The Umbrella Of Make It In The Emirates

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) MoIAT and Sinaha Partner to Strengthen UAE's Industrial Sector and Promote National Products Under the Umbrella of Make it in the Emirates

Abu Dhabi-UAE: May, 2025 – The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Sinaha - an e-commerce platform dedicated to supporting Emirati-made goods - have signed a partnership aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of national products.

Through the partnership, Sinaha will design a national digital platform that showcases products bearing the“Made in the Emirates” mark, a unified national identity that recognizes goods manufactured in the UAE.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at MoIAT, and Mansour Mohammed bin Kardous Al Ameri, Deputy CEO of the Sinaha platform, with the ceremony taking place on the sidelines of the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates Forum, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

As part of the agreement, the community-focused Walaa' (loyalty) Platform will be launched under the supervision of MoIAT. The loyalty platform will engage influencers, media professionals, and community organizations to support the culture of local consumption and promote national products. It will also celebrate the contributions of key supporters of the Make it in the Emirates initiative. Awareness campaigns will further enhance public and investor confidence in national products.

This partnership aims to align efforts between MoIAT and Sinaha to deliver innovative initiatives that support national priorities and enhance public-private sector integration. Key focus areas will include developing digital solutions for industrial employment, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and advancing the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

His Excellency Osama Amir Fadhel emphasized that MoIAT remains committed to supporting strategic initiatives that bring together public and private sectors in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. These efforts strengthen the growth and competitiveness of the UAE's industrial sector, while raising awareness of the quality and value of Emirati products under the umbrella of Make it in the Emirates.

His Excellency added:“At the Ministry, we are committed to supporting efforts that elevate 'Made in the Emirates' products. This not only enhances investment opportunities but also fosters a stronger culture of local consumption by highlighting the quality of Emirati-made goods in collaboration with our partners at Sinaha. Marketing plays a vital role beyond production, and initiatives such as the Walaa' platform will be instrumental in showcasing the excellence of our national products in both local and international markets.”

Mohammed bin Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, who also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sinaha platform said,“We operate in line with the directives of our wise leadership to strengthen the capabilities of the national industrial sector. This strategic partnership with MoIAT marks a significant step toward establishing an effective, integrated model of collaboration between the public and private sectors to support Emirati products across all levels.”

He also added:“Industrial development cannot be achieved without recognizing the vital role of marketing-it is as important as production itself. Strong demand drives higher production volumes, expands the consumer base, and contributes directly to employment and economic growth. Smart, consistent marketing of Emirati products is key to unlocking new markets. It fuels the manufacturing ecosystem, attracts investment, and accelerates the journey toward sustainable industrial development.”

Mr. Al Ameri also highlighted how the partnership will enable Sinaha to expand its support for national products by increasing integrated digital and media efforts. It will also contribute to developing policies and investment opportunities that advance innovation and support long-term competitiveness.

This partnership between MoIAT and Sinaha represents a significant step in digital industrial empowerment by laying the foundation for a comprehensive, integrated system that enhances the added value of national products. It will also support long-term cooperation, industrial localization and provide quality employment opportunities in future industries.

The platform will also leverage advanced digital tools and artificial intelligence to analyze consumer behavior. These local market insights will support efforts to raise awareness of Emirati products and services across the industrial and technology sectors, serving as a unified gateway for the national industrial ecosystem - connecting manufacturers with consumers, investors with factories, and talent with employment opportunities.