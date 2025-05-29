403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Petra Authority Chief, Mexican Envoy Explore Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Petra, May 29 (Petra) – Chairman of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), Fares Braizat, met Thursday with Mexican Ambassador Jacob Prado Gonzalez to explore avenues for bilateral cooperation.
The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in tourism, culture, and sustainable development, including the exchange of expertise in managing and preserving archaeological sites.
The two sides also considered the potential for signing partnership agreements between the PDTRA and heritage and tourism institutions in Mexico to promote joint projects that support local communities.
Braizat emphasized the importance of expanding international cooperation to boost tourism and economic growth in Petra, highlighting the strong diplomatic ties between Jordan and Mexico.
Gonzalez expressed his country's interest in deepening bilateral relations, particularly with the Petra Region, due to its international cultural significance.
He reaffirmed Mexico's willingness to support initiatives that foster cultural and tourism exchanges.
The meeting aligns with the PDTRA's ongoing efforts to establish strategic partnerships with global tourism hubs and to reinforce Petra's standing as a premier destination for tourism and investment.
Petra, May 29 (Petra) – Chairman of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), Fares Braizat, met Thursday with Mexican Ambassador Jacob Prado Gonzalez to explore avenues for bilateral cooperation.
The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in tourism, culture, and sustainable development, including the exchange of expertise in managing and preserving archaeological sites.
The two sides also considered the potential for signing partnership agreements between the PDTRA and heritage and tourism institutions in Mexico to promote joint projects that support local communities.
Braizat emphasized the importance of expanding international cooperation to boost tourism and economic growth in Petra, highlighting the strong diplomatic ties between Jordan and Mexico.
Gonzalez expressed his country's interest in deepening bilateral relations, particularly with the Petra Region, due to its international cultural significance.
He reaffirmed Mexico's willingness to support initiatives that foster cultural and tourism exchanges.
The meeting aligns with the PDTRA's ongoing efforts to establish strategic partnerships with global tourism hubs and to reinforce Petra's standing as a premier destination for tourism and investment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment