Petra Authority Chief, Mexican Envoy Explore Cooperation

Petra, May 29 (Petra) – Chairman of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), Fares Braizat, met Thursday with Mexican Ambassador Jacob Prado Gonzalez to explore avenues for bilateral cooperation.The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in tourism, culture, and sustainable development, including the exchange of expertise in managing and preserving archaeological sites.The two sides also considered the potential for signing partnership agreements between the PDTRA and heritage and tourism institutions in Mexico to promote joint projects that support local communities.Braizat emphasized the importance of expanding international cooperation to boost tourism and economic growth in Petra, highlighting the strong diplomatic ties between Jordan and Mexico.Gonzalez expressed his country's interest in deepening bilateral relations, particularly with the Petra Region, due to its international cultural significance.He reaffirmed Mexico's willingness to support initiatives that foster cultural and tourism exchanges.The meeting aligns with the PDTRA's ongoing efforts to establish strategic partnerships with global tourism hubs and to reinforce Petra's standing as a premier destination for tourism and investment.