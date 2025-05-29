Suspension Of Foreign Labor Recruitment Excludes Domestic Workers-Labor Ministry

Amman, May 29 (Petra) –Suspension of non-Jordanian employee recruitment has excluded Jordan's domestic workers' sector, Ministry of Labor spokesperson, Mohammad Zyoud, announced.In a press statement on Thursday, he noted domestic workers have a special system in force and are contracted by the Kingdom's employment agencies licensed from the Ministry of Labor.

