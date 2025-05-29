Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Suspension Of Foreign Labor Recruitment Excludes Domestic Workers-Labor Ministry


2025-05-29 09:27:36
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 29 (Petra) –Suspension of non-Jordanian employee recruitment has excluded Jordan's domestic workers' sector, Ministry of Labor spokesperson, Mohammad Zyoud, announced.
In a press statement on Thursday, he noted domestic workers have a special system in force and are contracted by the Kingdom's employment agencies licensed from the Ministry of Labor.

MENAFN29052025000117011021ID1109611536

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search