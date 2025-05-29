Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yarmouk University, Bulgarian Envoy Discuss Academic Cooperation


2025-05-29 09:27:36
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Irbid, May 29 (Petra) – Yarmouk University (YU) Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Musa Rababa'a, on Thursday discussed with the Bulgarian Ambassador to Jordan, Metin Kazak, ways to enhance academic and cultural cooperation with Bulgarian educational institutions.
During the meeting, Rababa'a stressed the importance of expanding the university's international cooperation network, which enhances its academic status and "enriches" its research and educational environment.
To date, Rababa'a announced the university has signed over 100 agreements and memoranda of understanding with regional and international academic entities.
Rababa'a added that these partnerships have helped enable the YU students to pursue their postgraduate studies and contributed to exchange expertise and faculty visits.
Rababa'a also reviewed means to boost joint academic and cultural exchange, mainly within the framework of the Erasmus+ Programme, since YU maintains relations with six Bulgarian universities.
In this context, he expressed the university's willingness to welcome Bulgarian students as part of the Arabic for Non-Native Speakers Program.
Kazak, in turn, praised the "strong" bilateral relations, stressing his country's keenness to enhance cooperation between the two countries higher education institutions.

