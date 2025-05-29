Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GAM, IRC To Partner To Provide Humanitarian, Development Services In Amman


2025-05-29 09:27:36
Amman, May 29 (Petra) – The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Council approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) scheduled to be signed with Ministry of Agriculture, during a session held Thursday, headed by Dr. Yousef Shawarbeh.
The agreement aims to enhance joint cooperation to launch health control campaigns over chilled and fresh meat products, exchange information, and coordinate mutual monitoring efforts and technical committees' operations.
According to a GAM statement, the move seeks to ensure food safety and strengthen "institutional" partnerships in foodstuff monitoring activities.
The council also greenlit a MoU set to be concluded with the International Relief Committee (IRC) to provide humanitarian and development services in the capital, Amman, and carry out joint capacity-building intiatives.
Endorsing another MoU set to be inked with Luminus Technical University College (LTUC), the two sides will cooperate and coordinate in the areas of exchanging skilled workers, expertise and training, as well as providing consultations, conducting research, and holding workshops.

