Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, Russia conducts new exchange of inmates

2025-05-29 09:23:20
(MENAFN) Moscow and Washington are harmonizing the specifics of a formerly accepted agreement on swapping inmates.

In a news conference, after his discussions with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow, Lavrov verified that Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and US Leader Donald Trump had reached an agreement to plan an exchange of inmates in their newest call.

Lavrov stated "for obvious reasons, the details are being coordinated by the relevant authorities.”

Russian presidential assistant Yuri Ushakov informed journalists after the phone call that the call that occurred on the 19th of May, Putin and Trump talked about the likelihood of an exchange of inmates surrounding 9 individuals from both sides.

Russia and the United States carried out their latest inmates' swap on 10th of April in Abu Dhabi. The exchange, which is assisted by the United Arab Emirates, included the discharge of Ksenia Karelina, a nationality of US and Russian as well as German Russian national, Artur Petrov.

