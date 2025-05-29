403
Iran Pledges to Protect ‘"Brotherly Relations" with Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reiterated the significant role of Saudi Arabia in Tehran's strategy for regional neighborliness, vowing to maintain the "brotherly relations" that exist between the two countries, as reported by a state news agency.
Following reports that an Iranian cleric was detained in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj pilgrimage, Araqchi quickly engaged with Iranian representatives in Riyadh and the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization to guarantee that the pilgrimage itinerary would proceed without interruption.
"We are quite serious about the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Our policy of neighborliness, which is already in effect, is very important. Saudi Arabia holds a very significant position in this policy," Araqchi told reporters in Tehran.
He emphasized Iran’s commitment to preserving its "brotherly relations" with Saudi Arabia and vowed to prevent any incidents from disrupting their diplomatic ties.
Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in early 2016 following violent attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions inside Iran, which erupted after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shiite cleric.
However, in April 2023, both nations officially announced the restoration of diplomatic relations, effective immediately.
