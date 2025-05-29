Bybit Secures Micar License In Austria, Opens European Headquarters In Vienna With Strategic Expansion Plan
"Securing the MiCAR license in Austria is a testament to our compliance-first approach at Bybit," stated Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit . "We are actively collaborating with regulators and pursuing licenses globally to ensure our users can access our innovative platform with the highest levels of regulatory and compliance assurance."
To support its upcoming European expansion, Bybit is making a substantial investment in Austria, with plans to hire over 100 professionals in Vienna as it provides more localized and regulated services to users.
"Obtaining the MiCAR license demonstrates our commitment to compliance and transparency, in line with Europe's high regulatory standards," said Mazurka Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of Bybit Europe .
"Vienna is now the home of Bybit Europe, and we're proud to contribute to Austria's forward-looking financial environment by investing in talent and innovation. Beyond this, we are dedicated to fostering a strong local crypto community and, through the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) , we will extend our resources to work closely with universities across the region, cultivating the next generation of blockchain innovators and exploring impactful real-world applications of the technology," Mazurka said.
