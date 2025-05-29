Strengthening Connections In The Eye Care Community Through New Technology Acquisitions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SCOPE Health Inc. is thrilled to announce the addition of two innovative technologies to enhance its offerings: the, an affordable, cloud-based meibographer, and, powered by Medbot technology. These solutions will serve as patient engagement and digital connectivity tools that broaden the capabilities of eye care practices.

Nearly half of all Americans-approximately 150 million people-experience symptoms of Dry Eye.1 Alarmingly, about 70% of these cases are attributed to Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD), a primary cause of evaporative dry eye.2 Unfortunately, many individuals remain undiagnosed or untreated due to the absence of visual evidence. Traditional symptom checklists often fall short, and slit-lamp examinations frequently miss early indications of gland dropout.

The OPTASE® MX2 aims to change this situation. Originally founded as Box Medical Solutions by Dr. Tim Trinh and Andy Aoe, the OPTASE® MX2 is an affordable, cloud-based meibographer that provides high-definition imaging. It delivers high quality imaging of meibomian glands and anterior segment. The OPTASE® MX2 is a portable, easy to use device that can be used on any slit lamp platform or as a handheld screener. Its user-friendly approach promotes greater convenience and encourages the adoption of dry eye treatments and product sales. This technology empowers eye care professionals to better detect, treat, and enhance patient outcomes. SCOPE Health will leverage the OPTASE® MX2 to enable accessible imaging, monitor disease progression visually, and strengthen patient education.

Tom Freyne, CEO of SCOPE Health, stated, "These acquisitions are incredibly exciting and will enable SCOPE to forge even stronger partnerships within the Eye Care community in the US, UK, and Ireland. With the new OPTASE® MX2 cloud-based meibographer and the OPTASE® Connect personalized digital solution, SCOPE is uniquely positioned to collaborate with eye care professionals, creating a remarkable ecosystem of products and services aimed at enhancing patient care. I am truly enthusiastic about SCOPE Health's commitment to innovation and the value we will bring to our partners in the markets we serve in 2025 and beyond."

Adam Miscik, founder of Medbot, expressed, "I am excited to continue our partnership with SCOPE Health as we transform the future of eye care. Medbot technology was developed to bridge the gap between diagnosis, treatment, and patient engagement, making healthcare more intelligent, accessible, and interconnected. By integrating the new OPTASE® MX2 capabilities with the advanced OPTASE® product portfolio to support the treatment of dry eye symptoms and the OPTASE® Connect personalized digital solution, we are building a cohesive ecosystem that empowers eye care professionals to image, treat, and maintain better connections with their patients."

These innovative additions to SCOPE Health will enable the company to advance its offerings even further. As SCOPE Health works to integrate these technologies, they are enthusiastic about the benefits they can provide to Eye Care Practices, and their patients in the future.

OPTASE® MX2 and OPTASE® Connect will be available through SCOPE Health, and you can find more information on the Eye Care Professional page on Optase. For additional information about OPTASE® Connect , email [email protected] and [email protected] for OPTASE® MX2 .

About SCOPE Health

Scope Health is part of Scope Eyecare , a family-run healthcare company dedicated to providing healthcare professionals and consumers with high-quality, effective, and innovative products. Founded in 2009, Scope offers a range of eyecare products for the management of various eyecare conditions, including Dry Eye Disease, Blepharitis, and MGD. Scope is a global Healthcare company with headquarters based in New York, Dublin, and London.

About OPTASE®

OPTASE® was launched in 2016 in conjunction with eyecare experts as part of the Scope Health Group. OPTASE® is dedicated to providing high-quality, effective, and innovative products in both the eyecare and healthcare industries to patients all around the world. As we look to the future of Dry Eye and Eyecare, we continue to develop new products for patients all around the world.

1 White, D. E. (2024). Dry eye in the U.S. - some new demographic data. Healio.

2 Chen, W., Zhang, X., & Li, J. (2020). Meibomian Gland Dysfunction: What Have Animal Models Taught Us? Int J Mol Sci, 21(22), 882

SOURCE Scope Health Inc