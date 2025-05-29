Modern Classrooms Project Secures $6.9 Million Grant From Skeebo Foundation To Optimize And Scale Curriculum-Aligned Math Learning Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Modern Classrooms Project empowers educators to implement a blended, self-paced, and mastery-based instructional model that creates more personalized, student-centered learning environments for all students-while making teaching a more fulfilling and sustainable profession. This two-year investment will support the nonprofit's newest initiative: merging its teaching methodology with high-quality math curricula to help educators deliver stronger instruction with greater ease and impact.

This new curriculum-aligned math solution addresses a persistent challenge in K–12 education: while many districts invest in high-quality curricula, educators are often left without a clear vision for implementing these curricula effectively while simultaneously meeting the needs of a student population with wide variability of learning levels. The default approach is often a one-size-fits-all instructional model that leaves too many students behind. Modern Classrooms Project fills this gap by providing educators with the adapted curricular resources, training, and support they need to transform learning around personalized, competency-based instruction. This video from one of Modern Classrooms Project's largest pilot sites, Durham Public Schools, showcases the success of the solution after just one year of implementation: MCP Curriculum Solutions in Durham .

"This is a transformational moment for our organization," said Kareem Farah, CEO and Co-Founder of Modern Classrooms Project. "With support from the Skeebo Foundation, we're not just equipping educators with a better way to teach-we're fundamentally rethinking how instructional models and curricula can work in harmony to meet the diverse needs of every learner."

With this investment, Modern Classrooms Project will advance three core goals:



Leverage AI-enabled solutions to optimize the teacher implementation experience and accelerate student learning.



Expand teacher professional learning to serve thousands of educators and schools across the country, including a targeted expansion effort in North Carolina.

Invest in rigorous, independent evaluations to assess the solution's impact on student outcomes and teacher well-being.

"The instructional approach developed by Kareem and his team allows students to progress at their own pace while building ownership in their learning experience," said Lane Faison, Trustee of the Skeebo Foundation. "We look forward to supporting the development of Modern Classrooms Project's math solution."

About Modern Classrooms Project

Modern Classrooms Project is a nonprofit organization that empowers educators to design classrooms that meet the needs of every student. Its instructional model-grounded in blended instruction, self-paced structures, and mastery-based grading-has reached tens of thousands of educators worldwide and is reshaping how teaching and learning happen across the country. Learn more at modernclassrooms .

