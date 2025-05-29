Hitachi Digital Services Partners With DS Smith To Transform Its Integration Platform To Drive Digital Innovation

DALLAS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Digital Services , the digital consultancy and technology services subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), announced a strategic partnership with DS Smith to modernize its integration platform and accelerate digital transformation. Through this collaboration Hitachi Digital Services will design and build DS Smith's AI and system integrations, driving innovation in complex manufacturing and packaging environments by deploying state-of-the-art technologies to enhance operational efficiency and flexibility.

DS Smith, a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has embarked on a large-scale digital transformation to improve its business agility. The company's legacy integration platform, Microsoft BizTalk, is approaching end-of-life support in 2027, creating a need for modernization. Rather than a simple replacement, DS Smith sought an innovative, future-proof solution leveraging Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) capability.

By partnering with Hitachi Digital Services, DS Smith is transitioning to a cloud-based, AI-powered integration ecosystem built on the Boomi platform. This transformation will enable DS Smith to move away from outdated middleware, optimize system interoperability, and significantly improve business responsiveness.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:



Accelerated Integration Deployment: DS Smith's new platform will reduce integration timelines dramatically-from months to weeks or even days-allowing faster responses to market demands and evolving customer needs.

Enhanced Resilience and Reliability: The cloud-based integration system will ensure more robust, scalable, and secure data flows, reducing downtime and minimizing disruptions in day-to-day operations.

AI-Driven Efficiency: By leveraging AI to automate integration processes, DS Smith will achieve greater operational efficiency, reducing maintenance overhead and enabling teams to focus on strategic business initiatives. Seamless Customer and Vendor Connectivity: The new API-first architecture will enhance DS Smith's ability to integrate with external partners, significantly reducing onboarding time for new customers and vendors.

With c.5,000 existing integrations across its diverse business landscape-including 300 packaging centers and more than a dozen mills-DS Smith faced a complex challenge in transitioning to a modernized platform. Hitachi Digital Services will oversee the design, implementation, and migration process, ensuring a seamless transition while maintaining business continuity.

"This partnership with Hitachi Digital Services represents a major step forward in DS Smith's digital transformation journey," said Leon Gelderblom, DS Smith's Director of IT Applications and Platforms. "By modernizing our integration infrastructure, we are not only improving efficiency but also future proofing our operations to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving marketplace."

Roger Lvin, CEO at Hitachi Digital Services, added, "At Hitachi Digital Services, we are committed to bringing industry-leading expertise to our clients, helping them navigate complex digital transformations with innovative solutions. Our work with DS Smith exemplifies this approach, delivering a cutting-edge integration platform that leverages cloud capabilities, AI-driven automation, and modern API connectivity. This initiative not only enhances DS Smith's operational agility but also reinforces our broader mission to drive digital excellence across industries."

Hitachi Digital Services excels in delivering large-scale digital transformation solutions for enterprise clients operating in complex environments. With deep expertise in managing legacy system transitions, leveraging AI, cloud computing, and automation, Hitachi Digital Services minimizes downtime and ensures smooth, secure migrations to modern, scalable architectures. It delivers tailored solutions that empower enterprises to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About Hitachi Digital Services

Hitachi Digital Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is a global systems integrator powering mission-critical platforms with people and technology. We help enterprises build, integrate, and run physical and digital systems with tailored solutions in cloud, data, IoT, and ERP modernization, underpinned by advanced AI.

Combining Information Technology and Operational Technology (ITxOT), we drive efficiency, innovation and growth across industries. With over 110 years of Hitachi Group's engineering and technology leadership, Hitachi Digital Services is powering smarter systems for a safer, more sustainable future for everyone.

To learn more, visit .

Also to learn more about our AI and GenAI Services, visit service/ai-genai-services/ .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation, "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at .

About DS Smith

DS Smith, an International Paper company, is a leading global provider of sustainable fibre-based packaging, which is supported by recycling and papermaking operations. The company plays a central role in the value chain across sectors including e-commerce, fast moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and industrials. It has a target-led Now & Next sustainability strategy, Redefining Packaging for a Changing World and is committed to leading an industry-wide transition to a circular economy while delivering sustainable circular solutions for customers. As a part of this mandate, there is a focus on replacing problem plastics, taking carbon out of supply chains, providing recycling solutions, innovation and significant investment into Research & Development including alternative materials and fibres. The company has a progressive approach to the service and optimization of sustainable supply chains, a well-known and bespoke 'Box-to-Box' in fourteen days operational model and a unique Circular Design Metrics approach. It is a proactive member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and the original DS Smith box-making business was started by the London based Smith family in the 1940s. Additional information can be found by visiting .

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP ; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than thirty countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting

