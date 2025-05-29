It's Not You, It's The Amenities: Kiehl's Announces Its Return To Luxury Wellness As Life Time's Official Amenity Partner In New York City

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Launching later this summer in New York City athletic country clubs, the partnership marks a significant re-entry into the wellness space for Kiehl's. Joining Life Time as they continue to illuminate the path for premier Life Time Club members' towards healthy living, the two powerhouse entities have set forth to elevate wellness routines by providing the tools to achieve next-level self-care rituals. The partnership is set to be introduced in ninelocations this summer. Over time, plans include potential expansion to additional clubs, further integrating Kiehl's into the daily lives of Life Time's highly engaged, wellness-oriented members.

This initiative signals a new chapter for Kiehl's-one that reinforces the brand not only as a skincare authority but as a vital part of the modern wellness routine. With strategic dressing room placement at Life Time, Kiehl's reenters a lifestyle space where beauty and recovery go hand in hand, empowering members to move seamlessly from high-intensity workouts to high-touch self-care rituals. The brand will also be rolling out a variety of marketing initiatives and collaborative content that maximize awareness among Life Time's community, including digital screen ads within every Life Time club, Club Connection and features within Life Time's Experience Life Magazine, including a full page spread, web features, and spotlights within newsletters.

"This partnership with Life Time isn't just about skincare; it's about elevating the entire wellness experience," said John Reed, General Manager at Kiehl's. "We're meeting our customers where they are – in a premium environment that reflects their commitment to a high-performance, intentional, and self-care focused lifestyle. By integrating our high-efficacy products into this premium experience, we deliver demonstrable results and further empower their pursuit of peak performance, inside and out."

The Kiehl's experience at Life Time will feature a selection of the brand's most-loved formulas-Amino Acid Shampoo, Form 133 Conditioner, Grapefruit Body Wash, and Creme de Corps-all chosen for their effectiveness, sensorial appeal, and relevance to a pre- and post-workout regimen. These offerings will be available in club showers and dressing rooms, offering members a moment of indulgence and restoration as part of their wellness routine.

Kiehl's internal data shows its core consumers over-index in categories like wellness, fitness, nutrition, and mental health-signaling a clear opportunity to deepen engagement in physical spaces that reflect those values. As consumer expectations around health and beauty continue to shift toward daily rituals and preventative care, the partnership bridges a growing gap between the skincare aisle and the wellness club.

"At Life Time, we're committed to delivering extraordinary, immersive experiences that engage the senses and support every aspect of our members' healthy way of life," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Executive Vice President, Chief Property Development Officer and President of Club Operations. "Our new partnership with Kiehl's within our New York City clubs enhances that promise by integrating a globally respected skincare brand into these nine clubs-bringing trusted, premium products that enhance our members' daily routines and reflect the high standards they've come to expect from Life Time."

With this move, Kiehl's re-establishes itself within the wellness landscape with a partnership that works out- along with a modernized point of view: it's not you, it's the amenities.

For more information, visit Kiehls and join the conversation on @Kiehls social channels.

About Kiehl's Since 1851

Kiehl's Since 1851, a L'Oréal USA brand, was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood over 170 years ago. The brand's unique and extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal, and medicinal knowledge developed and advanced through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Calendula Toner, and new formulations such as Better Screen UV serum, Rare Earth Deep Pore Clay Mask, Truly Targeted Acne Pimple Patch and Dermatologist Solutions have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of rigorous testing, research, and requests from customers.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Rachel Weinstock

Senior Manager, Brand Engagement, Kiehl's Since 1851

[email protected]

Alison Brod Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851