Toyota Announces Multifaceted Partnership With Latin GRAMMY Winning Singer-Songwriter, Ela Taubert
"Our partnership with Ela Taubert is an exhilarating step forward in our commitment to innovation and cultural connection," said Dedra DeLilli, vice president marketing communications, Toyota. "We are thrilled to be joining her on this blossoming musical path to bring an immersive music experience that resonates with the passions of the next generation."
Most recently, Ela Taubert joined Toyota at the Sueños Music Festival, as the featured artist performing a special set at the Toyota Music Den (TMD), an intimate experiential space giving fans a front row seat to some of the most talented emerging artists. Held in Chicago, Illinois, other artists joining the lineup at the TMD included Latin boy band sensation, DND (Do Not Disturb) from Miami, California singer/songwriter Eddie Zuko, Venezuelan artist Kobi Cantillo, and DJs Gio Sandz, Chava and Latin EDM DJ and producer 2Deep.
Along with the music stage, the TMD space featured numerous fan activities, including vehicle activations – showcasing the Land Cruiser and Prius Prime plug-in – that bring music to life and include fan favorite giveaways.
Ela Taubert's musical sounds will continue to be featured in other Toyota projects this year. She will appear on Sounds of the Road , presented by Toyota and SiriusXM®, an exclusive performance and interview series featuring emerging and established artists. Her episode, launching later this year, will be in Spanish and the first time the series features a Latin artist.
Fans can view exclusive content from Sueños and stay in the loop of the exciting partnership and upcoming tour by following Toyota Latino on Instagram and Facebook .
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit .
About Ela Taubert
Ela Taubert is a Colombian Latin pop singer-songwriter from Bogotá, blending her Latin roots with influences like Miley Cyrus, Adele, and Taylor Swift. Her minimalist vocal pop with alternative touches creates an emotional refuge for fans. In 2024, she opened for Karol G's stadium show in Bogotá, won her first Latin GRAMMY for 'Best New Artist,' and performed a remix of "¿Cómo Pasó?" with Joe Jonas. In 2025, she was named an "Artist to Watch" by Amazon Music, Pandora, and VEVO DSCVR, collaborated with Max Martin, and earned an iHeartRadio nomination. She also debuted at major festivals Estéreo Picnic and Tecate Pa'l Norte, solidifying her status as a rising star in Latin pop.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Sam Mahoney
Toyota Motor North America
980-900-8573
[email protected]
Delia López
Conill for Toyota
424-239-4078
[email protected]
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
Legal Disclaimer:
