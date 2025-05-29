Micropolis To Participate In Maxim Group's 2025 Virtual Tech Conference On June 3-5, 2025
Virtual Conference Fireside Chat
Date & Time : Tuesday, June 3, 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET
Speakers : Fareed Aljawhari, Founder & CEO and Dzmitry Kastahorau, CFO
For more information or to schedule a meeting with Micropolis, please contact your Maxim representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .
About Micropolis Holding Co.
Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.
