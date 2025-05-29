Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Micropolis To Participate In Maxim Group's 2025 Virtual Tech Conference On June 3-5, 2025


2025-05-29 09:17:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at Maxim Group's 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow, to be held from June 3-5, 2025.

Virtual Conference Fireside Chat
Date & Time : Tuesday, June 3, 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET
Speakers : Fareed Aljawhari, Founder & CEO and Dzmitry Kastahorau, CFO
Registration Link :

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Micropolis, please contact your Maxim representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .

About Micropolis Holding Co.
Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit .

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
PH: (212) 896-1254
...

Media Contact:
Jessica Starman
...


