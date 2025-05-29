Terrain Awareness And Warning System (TAWS) Market To Reach USD 477.60 Million By 2032 - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market Driven by Increasing Aviation Safety Regulations and the Rising Demand for Advanced onboard Terrain Monitoring Systems. Austin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market was valued at 278.46 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 477.60 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.18% from 2024 to 2032.” Regulatory Support and Technological Advancements Propel the TAWS Market Growth Increase in safety standards by regulatory bodies, such as FAA & ICAO, making it mandatory for installation of TAWS in commercial airlines to avoid controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) incidents, is the driving factor for the Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) market. Technological developments, such as AI, machine learning, and real-time data analytics enhance system reliability and predictability, driving market growth. The market in US was USD 49.02 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 87.40 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.61%. Get a Sample Report of Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market @ Asia-Pacific Leads TAWS Market While North America Emerges as Fastest Growing Region The Asia-Pacific region is set to dominate the Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) market by 2033, capturing around 50% of revenue share. Airline Boom in countries such as China, India, and Japan coupled with growing commercial fleet size and up-gradation of avionics to comply with international regulations will influence the market growth. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing TAWS market from 2024 to 2032, due to stringent safety regulations by the FAA and ICAO, increasing air passenger and freight traffic and increasing commercial aircraft deliveries. This growth is supported by the U.S. concentration on integration TAWS in new and retrofit aircraft, and a strong investment on aviation technology. Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 278.46 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 477.60 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.18% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By System (Class A System, Class B System, Class C System)

. By Engine (Turbine Engine, Piston Engine)

. By Application (Commercial Aircraft, Military & Defense Aircraft, Helicopter and Others)

TAWS Market Trajectory: System, Engine, and Application Trends Redefining Air Safety

By System

The Class A system segment dominated the TAWS market in 2023, capturing around 45% of revenue, and has a significant commercial aviation and larger aircraft penetrating complex terrains is the major revenue generating region. They provide reliable alerts, real-time terrain information, and connect to modern avionics systems making them a must for compliance with safety regulations.

By Engine

The Turbine Engine segment dominated the TAWS market in 2023, accounting for about 60% of revenue and based on component, and it is used in large commercial aircraft, and long-haul flights where industries where ultimate safety systems are required; such as power generation industries and transportation. Integration of TAWS with turbine engines offers a safety feature that presents terrain awareness alerting in real time, thereby mitigating CFIT hazards.

By Application

The Commercial Aircraft segment held approximately 51% of the TAWS market revenue in 2023, because of the rise in demand for safety and security and stringent regulations by the FAA and ICAO.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:



Aspen Avionics

Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems

Avidyne Corporation

Garmin

Genesys Aerosystems

Honeywell

L3 Technologies

Mid-Continent Instrument

Rockwell Collins

Sandel Avionics

Universal Avionics

Nighthawk Flight Systems

Leonardo S.p.A Thales

Recent News:



In October 2024, TAP Portugal demonstrated research that utilizes worldwide terrain data to improve TAWS alert precise. This technique aids in differentiating real warnings from false positives, leading to a safer flight operation. In September 2024, Garmin's G5000 integrated flight deck retrofit has been certified for Cessna Citation XLS+ and XLS Gen2 jets, enhancing situational awareness and operational efficiency. The upgrade includes advanced features like touchscreen controls, Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS), and emergency descent mode for improved flight safety.

T able o f Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market, by System

8. Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market, by Engine

9. Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

