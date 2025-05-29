Terrain Awareness And Warning System (TAWS) Market To Reach USD 477.60 Million By 2032 - SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 278.46 Million
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 477.60 Million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.18% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By System (Class A System, Class B System, Class C System)
. By Engine (Turbine Engine, Piston Engine)
. By Application (Commercial Aircraft, Military & Defense Aircraft, Helicopter and Others)
TAWS Market Trajectory: System, Engine, and Application Trends Redefining Air Safety
By System
The Class A system segment dominated the TAWS market in 2023, capturing around 45% of revenue, and has a significant commercial aviation and larger aircraft penetrating complex terrains is the major revenue generating region. They provide reliable alerts, real-time terrain information, and connect to modern avionics systems making them a must for compliance with safety regulations.
By Engine
The Turbine Engine segment dominated the TAWS market in 2023, accounting for about 60% of revenue and based on component, and it is used in large commercial aircraft, and long-haul flights where industries where ultimate safety systems are required; such as power generation industries and transportation. Integration of TAWS with turbine engines offers a safety feature that presents terrain awareness alerting in real time, thereby mitigating CFIT hazards.
By Application
The Commercial Aircraft segment held approximately 51% of the TAWS market revenue in 2023, because of the rise in demand for safety and security and stringent regulations by the FAA and ICAO.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Aspen Avionics Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems Avidyne Corporation Garmin Genesys Aerosystems Honeywell L3 Technologies Mid-Continent Instrument Rockwell Collins Sandel Avionics Universal Avionics Nighthawk Flight Systems Leonardo S.p.A Thales
Recent News:
- In October 2024, TAP Portugal demonstrated research that utilizes worldwide terrain data to improve TAWS alert precise. This technique aids in differentiating real warnings from false positives, leading to a safer flight operation. In September 2024, Garmin's G5000 integrated flight deck retrofit has been certified for Cessna Citation XLS+ and XLS Gen2 jets, enhancing situational awareness and operational efficiency. The upgrade includes advanced features like touchscreen controls, Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS), and emergency descent mode for improved flight safety.
