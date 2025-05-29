Fogo De Chão To Open First Location On The Las Vegas Strip At The Venetian Resort

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upcoming Opening Will Mark Fogo de Chão's Second Location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced the signing of a lease agreement for its second location in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the esteemed resort, The Venetian. The 14,000 square-foot space, set to open in December 2025, is situated at 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd right on the lively Las Vegas Strip.

“Signing a lease for The Venetian Resort is an incredible milestone for Fogo de Chão. The Venetian is synonymous with elegance, world-class hospitality, and immersive experiences – values that align perfectly with our vision,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão.“We are honored to become a part of this iconic destination and can't wait to bring our one-of-a-kind dining experience to even more Las Vegas visitors soon.”

The new restaurant at The Venetian will showcase two spacious dining areas built around an open churrasco grill, one located upstairs and the other downstairs. In each dining area, guests can enjoy a full 360-degree view of gaucho chefs expertly butchering, hand-carving, and grilling premium cuts of protein over an open flame. At the heart of each dining area, the Market Table will offer a vibrant selection of seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more.

Designed to elevate the guest experience, the restaurant will feature inviting social spaces integrated throughout Bar Fogo and the dining areas, encouraging guests to relax, engage, and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour in a warm, conversational atmosphere. Adding to the indulgent offerings, dry-aged meat lockers will showcase exceptional cuts such as the 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for at least 42 days to enhance its deep, rich flavor.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience created for all diet tribes. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of nutrient-dense seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit .









