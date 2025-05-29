Veritext Legal Solutions Launches Smart Summaries On Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company's secure AI transcript summarization has expanded to include on-demand service

LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions , the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the launch of Smart Summaries on Demand, the newest addition to the Smart Summary suite of services.

Smart Summary on Demand allows MyVeritext users to simply upload any ASCII file and request an AI-generated smart summary. This new service is part of Veritext's acclaimed Smart Summary family, which includes smart summaries for rough drafts, smart summaries for workers' compensation and insurance litigation and standard smart summaries on certified transcripts.

As part of this offering, the company has introduced Tess, an all-new AI agent designed to simplify and accelerate legal tasks. Tess will assist in the generation of a Smart Summary on Demand and bring an intelligent, secure and user-friendly AI solution to the legal industry. Over time Tess will further assist users in performing many complex legal tasks quickly, efficiently and securely, ensuring confidential strategies and sensitive information remain fully protected throughout every interaction.

Like all Veritext solutions, this latest offering meets the strictest compliance requirements, including HIPAA, PII and SOC 2 Type II standards, ensuring peace of mind for firms when it comes to client confidentiality and secure data management.

“Our goal is to listen to our client's needs, and Smart Summary on Demand is an answer to their requests. Clients were searching for fast, easy and secure summarization of transcripts they already had in their possession. With the development of Smart Summary on Demand, facilitated by our new AI agent Tess, we're making it simple for legal teams to harness the power of AI in a secure environment where they can be confident that their sensitive information will remain private. They can upload their file for summarization at any time, maximizing productivity and efficiency,” states Mike Murray, VP, Product Strategy for Veritext.

Try out Smart Summary on Demand via a complimentary MyVeritext account: .

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details-so legal teams can focus on the case.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

...