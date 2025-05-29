Crowd Street Unveils New Brand Building Initiative To Lead The New Frontier Of Self-Directed Private Market Investing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Crowd Street's enhanced platform will provide accredited investors with direct access to private market opportunities traditionally reserved for institutions and wealth managers.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street , the direct-access private market investment platform dedicated to helping members reach their financial ambitions, today unveiled a new brand building initiative to empower the next generation of private market investors who prefer to invest independently through more self-directed opportunities. The new brand's feature asset is a manifesto film that conveys the company's new vision.

Private market investing has traditionally been reserved for institutions and elite wealth managers that primarily serve extremely high net-worth individuals. Crowd Street is changing that dynamic by providing private market opportunities directly to the millions of accredited investors, many of whom are looking for investments through new avenues and prefer to use a self-directed platform to manage their investments. Only about three percent of individual investors' assets are allocated to private market opportunities today, but industry research projects that will rapidly expand, and become a market opportunity in the trillions of dollars by 2028.

Crowd Street is uniquely positioned to lead the category. As of April 2025, with more than $4.4B invested through its platform solely in commercial real estate, Crowd Street is poised to scale by working with top asset management firms to introduce new fund options across additional asset classes, including private equity and private credit, later this year.

“Our new brand identity is a realization of our vision to help more people gain access to self-directed private market investing,” said Crowd Street CEO John Imbriglia.“We are not just building a marketplace - we are creating an ecosystem where accredited investors can independently explore, evaluate, and invest in private market opportunities with confidence.”

Crowd Street's New Brand Vision

Crowd Street is empowering an emerging investor class that wants the same access to private market investments as the institutions but without the need to work with a wealth manager. The company is working with asset managers to offer new private market funds for accredited investors through a direct and seamless experience.

“Our sophisticated members expect a higher standard,” said Crowd Street CMO Rodes Ponzer.“The reality is that it's not for everyone. Our members are accredited investors - individuals who have the funds to diversify their investments and the patience to invest responsibly in the private markets. What is compelling about what we do is that we are extending the invitation to join in on the action. We provide the opportunity to gain the same access that until now has historically been reserved for the institutions and the ultra well–connected.”

Crowd Street's New Brand Identity

The company is making a strategic transition from a single-word brand to a two-word naming convention - Crowd Street. The new two-word brand conveys a timeless utility, evolving from its previous name, which emerged during an era of heightened interest in crowdfunding.

Crowd Street - two words - represents a physical destination. Crowd Street is both literal and figurative, part location, part navigation, virtual and actual, where investors are free to explore the possibilities and pursue their financial ambitions.

To reframe the entire category and position the brand in the same league as Wall Street, this new brand reflects Crowd Street as one of the two major ways to invest: In public markets, which is done on Wall Street, and in private markets on Crowd Street.

The company tagline“Welcome to Crowd Street” and the longer slogan“Welcome to your home for direct access to private market investing” underscore the company's evolution towards a kinder and wiser brand experience for its members. It conveys a tone of warmth, inclusion, and hospitality, with a more personal and approachable feel. Plus, it creates a positive tone and sets the stage for the additional services to come in the future.

The company also unveiled its new logo: a symbolic gateway to a realm of new investment opportunities. It represents a crossroads where opportunities intersect, choices are made and new directions are taken. Both literal and figurative, the logo is part location and part navigation. Crowd Street serves as a destination where investors are free to explore the possibilities and pursue their financial goals.

The new brand identity and related creative assets were developed as part of a“super-agency” collaboration that includes several former holding company executives: Independent Executive Creative Director Peter Moore Smith ; Dear Future founder Matt Kandela teamed up with Blake Enting and Derek Lockwood from misterwolf ; and Amber Hahn , Chief Strategy Officer at Now What .

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth. Learn more at .

