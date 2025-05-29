Groundworks® Expands Executive Leadership Team By Adding Rajeev Rai As Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America's leader in foundation and water management solutions tapped Rai to drive the evolution of its technology strategy across the company's infrastructure, operations and customer solutions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks , North America's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, announced a key expansion of its Executive Leadership Team with the hire of Rajeev Rai as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic addition underscores the company's commitment to leveraging world-class technology to deliver unique and empowering solutions for customers. In his role, Rai will lead efforts to evolve Groundworks' AI and mobile tools, marketing technology, and core infrastructure technology to enhance the company's operations.

“Since our founding in 2016, we have challenged the traditional home services mindset in all areas of our business. Groundworks has always endeavored to leverage best in class technology to enhance our customer experience. One of our early acquisitions was the industry's leading workflow technology,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks.“The addition of Rajeev Rai to our leadership team is a continuation of that philosophy. We are excited to add Rajeev to our team to continue to challenge the norms in home services – all to provide better results for our customers.”

Rai is a seasoned veteran who brings more than 30 years of global experience in transformative IT leadership. He has delivered measurable results across industries including retail, distribution, supply chain, consumer products, and high-tech manufacturing. Throughout his career, Rai has built and scaled high-performing technology organizations across some of the world's most admired brands, including SRS Distribution, Wynn Resorts, Neiman Marcus, Best Buy, Accenture, Cap Gemini and Ernst & Young.

Most recently, Rai served as Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Technology at SRS Distribution, where he led a company-wide digital and IT transformation. His impact included modernizing the tech stack, strengthening cybersecurity, enabling scalable growth through M&A integration, and driving enterprise-wide efficiencies.

“Groundworks is already a dynamic, innovative leader in its industry, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to sharpen the company's strategic edge and shape future success,” said Rai.“I see tremendous potential to leverage advancements in technology, AI, digital and data-driven strategies to not only scale company operations and boost efficiency but also to enhance the customer journey from start to finish.”

The addition of Rai as CTO bolsters an exciting year of promotions and additions to the Groundworks Executive Leadership Team as the company positions itself for continued growth and expansion. The impressive – and rapid – growth of Groundworks in recent years includes expanding its footprint from coast to coast, entry into international markets and the commercial sector, as well as a team that now exceeds 6,000 employees. To learn more about Groundworks' success story, its services, locations, and opportunities to join its dynamic team, visit .

About Groundworks

Groundworks is North America's leading foundation repair and water management solutions company. Our mission is to protect, repair, and improve the customer's greatest asset, their home, through superior engineered products, highly trained experts, and lifetime guarantees. As an eight-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, and with nearly 80 offices across the U.S. and Canada, Groundworks' combined brands have helped improve the lives of over one million homeowners. Learn more about Groundworks' continued growth and success at .

