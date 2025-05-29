Fleetio Launches Advanced Analytics To Help Fleets Turn Data Into Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New data add-on helps fleet managers cut costs and optimize operations

BIRMINGHAM, AL, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio , the leading fleet optimization platform, today announced the launch of Advanced Analytics, an interactive reporting tool that uncovers cost savings and enhances fleet performance. Organizations can go beyond fundamental fleet cost management to uncover high-cost vehicles, compare trends over time and analyze average costs by asset type. With real-time threshold alerts highlighting issues like cost overruns or extended service times, teams can proactively address problems before they escalate.

Standard fleet reporting offers a helpful overview of asset health, but managing data sets in different places to drive business outcomes can be challenging. Advanced Analytics enhances data analysis by centralizing comprehensive, ready-to-use dashboards, clear visual representations and adaptable reports. This allows managers to gain a complete view of their data sets, readily identify trends, track performance with greater clarity and effectively communicate key findings to leadership. With improved visibility and analysis, fleets can prevent missed opportunities and reduce unnecessary spending, while saving up to 10 hours per week on extracting, consolidating and interpreting data.

"Using Fleetio's Advanced Analytics is very easy for our warehouse managers out in the field. They have a lot on their plate, so having access to in-depth reporting that breaks everything down is great," said Jessica DiLallo, Technical Fleet Operations Manager at Mohawk Carpet Transportation. "We also love the customization options that allow us to tailor the dashboard exactly to our needs."

Fleetio's Advanced Analytics enhances standard reporting with pre-built, customizable reports designed to adapt to a fleet's evolving priorities, enabling faster, more informed decision-making. This tool functions like a built-in data analyst, allowing managers to easily evaluate and interpret data sets within the Fleetio platform by providing intuitive insights.

“The data visuals really help the business leaders see the big picture and understand the health of the fleet to make decisions,” said Richard Tran, Business Intelligence Manager at Daylight Transport.

Advanced Analytics helps with managing both daily tasks and long-term plans by empowering fleets to:



Track metrics that drive productivity - Uncover in-depth metrics around fuel costs, maintenance spending and service timelines

Spot issues before they escalate - Set thresholds and anomaly alerts to identify areas that need attention, such as falling inspection compliance rates and rising fuel costs

See what matters, fast - Build and customize data views for a true comparative analysis that matches operational goals

Pinpoint where to improve performance - Identify underperforming teams and target areas that need additional support by comparing fleet performance metrics across multiple locations Ensure business alignment - Share fleet data visualization summaries with stakeholders to support business strategy and align the entire team around smarter, data-driven decisions

“Every industry has its own priorities, and Advanced Analytics was built to serve a wide range of fleets that face different challenges,” said Kayleigh O'Malley, Product Marketing Manager at Fleetio.“Companies can build custom dashboards and combine data sets to monitor trends in maintenance, utilization and fuel consumption. No matter the operation, the goal is the same: make smarter, faster decisions based on clear, accessible data.”

As technology evolves and demands shift, this enhancement reflects Fleetio's ongoing commitment to the fleet industry, empowering fleets to operate more efficiently, strategically and confidently.

