Skyward Specialty Recognized As US News & World Report 2025-2026 Best Companies To Work For
US News & World Report selects recipients of this honor based on an independent analysis of publicly available data, not applications or corporate submissions.
“What makes this recognition so meaningful is that it is grounded in the real experiences of our employees,” said Skyward Specialty Chairman & CEO Andrew Robinson.“In the five years since our rebrand as Skyward Specialty, we've built an incredibly engaged and compassionate culture that is only possible because of the people building it. This honor reinforces the strength of our culture and the depth of our commitment to every team member.”
To be named a“Best” company, employers must exceed national averages on employee satisfaction across key factors tied to wellbeing, stability and opportunity. Skyward Specialty also received strong scores for Career Opportunities, Professional Development and Belongingness and Esteem, rounding out a profile of a workplace where people feel safe, valued and empowered to thrive.
About Skyward Specialty
Skyward Specialty (Nasdaq: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through nine underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Construction & Energy Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.
Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.
Media Contact
Haley Doughty
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
713-935-4944
...
Investor Contact
Natalie Schoolcraft
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
614-494-4988
...
