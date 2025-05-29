Lacerta Launches New Seal N' Fliptm Packaging Design, Reducing Plastic Use By Up To 50%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seal N' FlipTM Packaging Brings Sustainability and a State-of-the-art Look and Feel to Food Retailers and Brands While Helping Them Reduce Costs by up to 25%

MANSFIELD, Mass., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its commitment to environmental sustainability in packaging, Lacerta Group, LLC today announced the rollout of its newest innovation, Seal N' FlipTM packaging. Coming at a time when food retailers and brands are focused on their bottom line, the Seal N' Flip design is estimated to reduce packaging costs by up to 25%. Unlike anything else available, the new design flips the script on traditional packaging, placing the lidding film on the bottom. This results in a product-forward display that is eye-catching, elevates shelf appeal to consumers, and is estimated to reduce the use of plastic by up to 50%.

Unlike standard film lidding formats, the Seal N' FlipTM construction puts the food in the spotlight. It is ideal for showcasing cut sandwiches, wraps, hoagies, snacks, and other ready-made offerings. This gives brands a powerful visual merchandising advantage while maintaining the functional benefits that packaging film provides, such as tamper resistance, leak protection, and a lower carbon footprint over the product's lifecycle. For food processors and manufacturers focused on operational efficiency, Seal N' FlipTM is a production-efficient packaging line that minimizes material waste and integrates easily into existing processes.

“Grab-and-go shelf real estate - especially in the refrigerated section - is highly competitive, so we designed the Seal N' FlipTM packaging and stand to give brands a distinct edge,” said Craig Muldrew, Lacerta's VP of Marketing.“By using the stand to position products vertically to feature our unique back-facing lidding design, prepared foods are front and center, creating a standout, premium look that speaks to the way consumers shop - with their eyes first.”

The introduction of Seal N' FlipTM advances Lacerta's broader vision to drive the food packaging industry forward, setting a new standard for innovation and environmental responsibility. Lacerta's commitment to sustainability helps offer customers a pathway to achieve their ESG goals while benefiting from the company's integrated design and manufacturing capabilities, speed to market, and customer-first approach.

Lacerta's Seal N' FlipTM packaging will be displayed at its booth, #6417, at the IDDBA show in New Orleans, June 1-3, 2025.

For retailers and brands who love the Seal N' FlipTM concept but need a specific look, Lacerta can commercialize customized packaging solutions in as little as six to eight weeks. The product will be generally available in August 2025.

About Lacerta Group, LLC

Lacerta Group, LLC has provided innovative custom and stock packaging solutions for food processors and supermarkets for over 30 years. Sustainability is at the core of our history and a guiding force for our future. From investing in state-of-the-art recycling technology to using post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials across our product portfolio, our mission is to deliver packaging solutions that are good for our customers and good for the planet. Learn more about our work by visiting .

